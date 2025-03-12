Gail’s Tails; Clay’s story: A Tribute to Cats with FIV

By Gail Ghinger —

Remember this story from November? Don’t I have the most beautiful green eyes? Well, they call me a Russian Blue, but I am pure American.

I was born here and grew up in Owego. I’ve been living on North Avenue for a while. A nice lady, Diane, has been feeding me on her porch for a few months. I’m there every night to get a good meal.

Then, one day something bad happened to me. I was trying to get to the porch for my dinner, and a big animal attacked me. It grabbed my shoulder and wouldn’t let go. I fought hard and got away.

I jumped the gate on Diane’s porch to get to safety. She saw that I was bleeding and found Gail’s number and called her. She told her that I was injured and needed help. Gail came to my rescue.

She took me to a vet, and they cleaned out my wound and sewed me up. I’m still healing and very friendly. I think I had a family once. I like to rub my head on Gail’s hand when she feeds me.

Clay healed well from his shoulder wound and was doing well these past few months, even though he tested positive for FIV, Feline Immuno Virus.

Then, recently, his appetite decreased, and he started sleeping more. On the morning of Feb. 27 he ate all of his breakfast, but by the time dinner came, he had crossed the Rainbow Bridge.

He was a loving and very social cat. I wish I could have had him longer. I loved those green eyes.

I will miss you, my little man. Play with all your friends and eat all you want in kitty heaven.