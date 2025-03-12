Readers’ Column for the Week of March 9, 2025

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages.

To Carolyn, at Harry’s Wines and Liquor in Owego, THANK YOU so much for your help last week with my flat tire. You were so kind! And thank you to Dustin from the Southside of Owego for putting the spare tire on my car last week at Harry’s. You all were so polite and helpful.

~

Commercials on TV, there are too many of them. It is annoying that we have to put up with this when we are paying good money to watch TV. In a one-hour program, there are 20 minutes being used to sell us a product. It is frustrating and a waste of money. The news comes on at 6:30 and we get a look at what is happening around the world in just a few seconds.

~

Our industry hires the best scientists, so they rarely teach. But our teachers are better trained as coaches, not in the subject matter. So we should use automated tools like videos and robots to deliver the content under teacher supervision, much like in the traditional one-room schoolhouse where every student learns at their own level, coached by the teacher. While we may not recall one-room schoolhouses, many of us remember the programmed workbooks our teachers had us work on while they graded papers in the 1960s. Further, as Wolfram and Macsyma streamline a lot of schoolwork, we should take the opportunity to introduce much more advanced material at a much younger age (before other countries do).

~

Electric cars are an insane, idiotic waste of taxpayers’ money. — Studebaker Hawk

~

I noticed that the Coburn Library is having a Book Sale of gently used books in various categories, and just wanted to let everyone know. It will be on Friday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, March 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is a free will offering sale, so you can choose as many titles as you are interested in and then make a voluntary offering of the amount you choose.

~

What in the wide, wide world of sports does the village of Owego need an electric car for. The average cost of an EV is $53, 738, does nothing for the environment, creates toxic waste, adds more strain on the grid, and causes more pollution to build because of the mining necessary to make batteries, which in many cases have exploded and caused fires. This makes the vehicle a weapon due to excessive weight, causing more devastating MVA accidents, while China is building coal-fired power plants with no scrubbers, polluting the air daily. Our green new deal village board should find something better to do with our money. If you need a car, buy a gas-operated American car or a hybrid that does not draw from the grid. Better yet, use what you have. — Mama Gump

~

Does anyone have a firm Aldi opening date? Is anyone reaching out to fill EMPTY buildings in the Owego area? Area banks/ credit unions, as we have TWO empty bank buildings. Weis, ShopRite, etc., to replace Grand Union?

~

The Annual Meeting of the Broadway Cemetery Association will be held on March 22 at 1 p.m.

~

This is for the person who called about two weeks ago regarding volunteering to help with our nonprofit organizations. Tioga Office for the Aging is looking for volunteers to provide transportation for people who need rides to the grocery store or doctor’s appointments. Northern Tioga Neighbors Network is also in need of volunteers for the same purpose. Northern Tioga volunteers are compensated for mileage. Call (607) 657-2823 and leave a message, and someone will call you back. The number for the Office for the Aging is (607) 687-4120. Thank you.

~

I’d just like to say I’m very disappointed in the Nichols Town Board. They’re trying to pick the people for office instead of letting the whole town pick. Five people should not pick for the whole town!

~

If you have a problem with your electric bill, maybe you should call them. They will come and check out your home. Also, the Attorney General’s number is 1-800-771-7755 and I believe you would get results. There could be a problem in your home because other people have it too.

~

To the people in Owego who want a department store, how long will it take for you to say they’re overpriced and go to Walmart?

~

The Newark Valley Food Pantry, located at 79 Whig St., is now taking requests for Easter baskets. Please note our new handout times. The baskets will be handed out on April 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. To request one, please call Sue at (607) 642-3339 or Sherry at (607) 642-0009.

~

To the person looking to have a zipper repaired, call Jean at (607) 687-2069. Also, I think you could get repairs done at the dry cleaner. Call Bates Troy; they usually have seamstresses.

~

An acre of land is 90 yards on a standard football field. An inch of water on the acre is 27,154 gallons. 20 million gallons is about 735 acre-inches. A field across the road, east side of Route 38, at the Flemingville/ Weltonville exit is 20 acres. 20 million gallons would be a 36” layer of water. So? A chip manufacturing plant planned for Central NYS indicates this quantity of water used daily to cool the chips, concentrate energy, and alleviate the effects of concentrated energy supported by $5 billion of tax credits. A one-acre solar farm may cost $400 to $680,000. Using $500,000 as the average, NYS incentives of 30% and Federal incentives of 23% create a $265,000 tax credit per acre to concentrate energy and alleviate the effects of concentrated energy. Is it worth it? Representative government will hold elections in two years. Between now and then, will those seeking to represent us and manage our lives provide us with appropriate information? Let’s ask.

National Political Viewpoints

Crazy as a fox is he. Those who do nothing make no mistakes. The Ukrainian critical minerals or rare earth elements are nothing unique. Further, the deposits of these may be worth $10 billion; however, if it takes $100 billion to extract them they are worth nothing. There is a larger game afoot. Trump needs to give Putin an off-ramp. We, the USA, need Europe to own the Ukrainian problem. We, the USA, need to preserve Russia so they can be flipped against the Chinese. Trump is smarter than he looks. Give credit where credit is due.

~

They’re saying now, with the closure of Social Security offices, and the firing of thousands of employees, Social Security payments could be delayed four to six months until they reorganize to work with a much smaller staff.

~

Elon Musk has lost an opportunity to do a lot of good. Voters want to streamline government, get rid of red tape, unnecessary processes, and regulations, and make the government work more efficiently for people. Musk and the Trump administration are not focused on making the government more efficient; they are mindlessly and carelessly just cutting.

~

Musk, with the Trump administration’s approval, is taking authority upon himself to tear up agencies. He has a simple-minded view (with no evidence) that there is fraud and abuse everywhere. Musk has no vision, no analysis, and no theory of change to make government work better. No thoughts of trade-off analyses or judgment calls. No thought to the end game. How thoughtful was it to cut the National Nuclear Security Administration employees who handle our nuclear arsenal, cut those workers tracking bird flu, and cut workers for our Veterans? Also, there is no transparency. No one believes the amount they claim to have saved, and there is no documentation. The real savings are in the $22 billion of unclassified contracts in SpaceX, not to mention the classified contracts.

~

Laying people off via email, with a flimsy and fake reason of non-performance, on a late Friday night at best is unfeeling and impersonal, at worst callous and cruel. These public employees are real people who care about doing good work; these folks are our family, friends, and neighbors. People who pay taxes and support the economy.

~

Why does MAGA want to undo the Revolutionary War and put us back under the thumb of an absolute monarchy? The similarities between King George and Donald Trump are too numerous to list. The reason we have the Bill of Rights is because the Founding Fathers wanted to prevent this country from ever returning to the bad old days where everyone lived at the pleasure of the king. Biden wasn’t the greatest president in history, but we had stability and prosperity. Now, we’re quickly heading for something that resembles Robespierre’s Reign of Terror. And for what? Lower egg prices? Eggs are already drastically more expensive than they were under Biden!

~

First, there was the infamous “Steele Dossier” written by a former MI6 agent (i.e., real-life James Bond) that stated the FSB/KGB had kompromat on Trump, which was the result of the KGB surveilling Trump when he (prior to entering politics) stayed at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton in 2013. Then, Trump famously disparaged US national intelligence agencies when he was on stage with Putin. Now we have Trump’s nakedly confrontational and wildly aggressive treatment of the Ukrainian president, which Trump said “will make for great television.” And today, as I submit this comment to the Pennysaver, we have Trump’s Defense Secretary ordering U.S. Cyber Command to cease operations against Russia. Obviously, Trump is compromised by the kompromat reported by Steele, but what can be done about it? Apparently nothing. This whole sequence of events is almost exactly the plot of Tom Clancy’s 2013 book, “Command Authority.”

~

It’s becoming obvious that Mr. Trump doesn’t have the intestinal fortitude or the courage to deal with the Russian dictator.

~

If Schumer and Schiff have poo-pooed the OUTCOME of the Trump/Zelensky Oval Office meeting (no taxpayers’ money BLANK CHECK, and no U.S. “BOOTS ON THE GROUND” ), then rest assured, America’s best interests have been served! God Bless America!

~

So Andrew Cuomo is running for Mayor of New York City. God help us all. Before you jump on his bandwagon, here are a couple of things to remember: He has not given up his ambition to become President of the United States. This is his stepping stone; he was responsible for closing mental institutions while Attorney General; he developed the no-bail legislation; he developed the plan for congestion pricing; he was responsible for thousands of deaths due to Covid; he also cooked the books regarding the deaths in nursing homes; he used his staff, which we paid for, to write a book about how great he was during the Covid crisis, which wasn’t over before he wrote the book; he didn’t use the medical material or the hospital ship that was at his disposal; he swore that New York would not work with ICE to rid the State of illegals; he stated that “…America was never that great.” A leopard doesn’t change its spots, it may hide them. If you have relatives in the city, please remind them of this and ask them to really consider other candidates. Our future depends on him losing.

~

Let me first state that I have been subject to being let go due to financial changes in a job and also fired due to a reduction in force, so I can speak of the issues going around the federal departments regarding the firings and investigations. I am sorry that those people have been subject to this, but it needed to be done. Based on what has been revealed so far, it is obvious that these departments needed the audits and reduction in force. With that being said, as a New Yorker, I am concerned that Hochul has not gotten the message. Rather than looking into where she can save us New Yorkers on taxes, she wants to add more people to the State payroll that will add to the taxes and potentially add unnecessary numbers to the workforce. She should be directing her department leaders to carefully examine their groups and inform her where they can make cuts.

~

Thank you, MAGA! As I sit here tonight, my Robinhood brokerage account is down to $15.2K, from $22K just prior to the Trump inauguration. I haven’t made any changes whatsoever to my investments. This is simply the beloved free market reacting to the utter chaos of Trump Inc. You guys have your bigot-in-chief in office, and the result is ordinary people like me losing 30% of their life savings in the span of four weeks. Good job. Egg prices are higher. Fuel prices are higher. Tens of thousands of people have

lost their jobs for absolutely no reason other than the world’s richest South African man being able to wield a chainsaw for social media likes. “But, border security!!” Yeah, about that. Deportations are lower than they were under Biden. And I’ve lost 30% of my savings. Outstanding. Thank you, MAGA.

~

We had a significant outbreak of measles when all the Afghan refugees were resettled on Quantico in 2021. Nobody covered that in the news.

~

There was published in 2019 a list of illnesses prevalent in Central American countries, for which there were few or no immunizations: Chickenpox, Cholera, Diphtheria, Hepatitis A & B, Measles, Meningitis, Mumps, Polio, Rabies, Rubella, Seasonal Flu, Shingles, Tuberculosis, and Typhoid. Immigrants have been bringing these here. Anybody wonder why Measles is becoming a problem in Texas and New Mexico? Who let that happen?

~

Renaissance man and self-made billionaire Donald Trump has been providing ordinary taxpayers with endless entertainment as he arrests systemic corruption, demands fiscal accountability, and systematically dismantles the Liberal Machine we call Bureaucracy. What he and his savant advisor Elon Musk are delivering is spectacular. The hand wringing and daily meltdowns of the Left Wing politicians, demonstrates just how fearful the bad guys are now that their evil is being exposed. Two rich guys who should be enjoying an opulent existence, sipping Margaritas and smoking cigars on their yachts anchored at some paradise island, are instead attempting to better the lives of honest people, and prevent the bankruptcy of our country. Since Jan. 20, the exuberance felt by decent folks just out and about shopping is palpable, because we needed and got a business leader, not another corrupt politician. — Ponytail Scott

~

Billionaires Donald Trump and Elon Musk, and the millionaires in Congress are cutting taxes on the rich and corporations while cutting programs for the poor and the middle class. It is both cruel and embarrassing that so many working people voted against their own needs because they believed a con man with a fake Bible for sale.

~

I’m trying to follow the program cuts in Washington and wonder what impact those cuts are going to have on Tioga County and the villages and towns in Tioga County, especially Medicaid, since it is paid for by property taxes in New York.

~

Any regrets yet?

~

Mr. Trump has decided that he alone will determine which news organizations are allowed to cover him in the White House Press Corps. Outlets that present contradictory views to what he says will be eliminated. The Associated Press, around since 1868, was removed simply because they still believe The Gulf of Mexico is the proper name. It has been called this for over 400 years and is the name used in the entire rest of the world, on navigation charts for international fleets, etc. Given time, he will achieve his goal of replicating his idol Vladimir Putin’s system of only a State controlled media. There goes Freedom of Speech.

~

What does a soon-to-be three-year-old child have in common with Donald Trump, who is now past 78? They both love to run down the aisle, grabbing anything and everything they can.

~

I am floored by the number of comments in the Pennysaver from people whining that President Trump has not yet brought inflation down. Don’t they realize President Trump has only been in office for a few months and with the Biden/Harris mess that he’s been handed, it’s going to take time for President Trump to right all the wrongs? Were these same whiners waiting for inflation to drop when Biden occupied the position? I think not. Remember, President Trump WILL put America on the right track, but things take time, especially when you inherit a mess like he’s inherited. Get real!

~

I’m a Republican, I have been for 50 years, and I am so shocked, so disgusted. What a disgrace that my party is not backing the fight against government waste. What is wrong with you Democrats? That’s why so many people are leaving the party, including myself. You people are not for us. You are out for yourselves. Why aren’t you fighting against the fraud? What, are your people on the take? You should be on board with the Republicans for the first time in your life to cut all this waste!

~

Could you imagine how many problems in America would be solved instantly overnight if billionaires and millionaires paid their fair share of taxes? I’m so tired of hearing this from the US government. Unfortunately, we can’t help you due to a lack of funds. Well, no wonder there are no funds. Start taxing these people; it ain’t going to hurt them, and it will definitely help America, or you could stick with Mr. Trump, you know, the MAGA man. Make America great again, my butt! It’s more like make America go away. So have you people got buyer’s remorse yet? Wait until he starts chipping away at your Medicare and your Social Security, and then maybe you’ll wake up.

~

The unelected co-President Elon Musk should change the misleading DOGE to DOCC – Department of Cruel Chaos, so it’s an accurate description of what Americans do not want.

~

It’s a great day if you’re a billionaire in this country because the House just passed their massive tax cut for the billionaires, but it’s all going to carry a four and a half trillion-dollar deficit to go right along with it. Wait until they start cutting Medicare and Medicaid. They already cut food stamps. They can’t even afford food for the kids, but yet they can give billionaires billions of dollars of tax cuts. What is wrong with this country?

~

The foolish Marxist Democrats are a riot to watch and listen to. These blithering spoiled brat losers can’t see the forest through the trees. These Wizards of Woke expect instant improvements compared to the four-year Biden disaster. Now we have two more heroes added to the Trump Train. Welcome aboard, Dan Bongino and Kash Patel. They will make outstanding additions to the magnificent Trump team.

~

The only way to get the national debt under control is either two choices: they’re going to cut into your Medicaid, your Medicare, and Social Security, the military defense budget is going to be cut, which is not, in my opinion, the way to go, or there is option two, to tax the millionaires and the billionaires. If we don’t tax the big shots on their money, this country is going to go down the tubes and you can’t keep screwing us working people.

~

Everyone who hates Trump and Musk is sick!

~

I get that as an American, you have a choice, but to not stand for the flag and the national anthem is reprehensible. You reap the benefits of what America has to offer and has given you, yet you don’t have the respect or decency to acknowledge that or what others sacrifice so you can go to a high school sporting event, sit there, head down while everyone is standing for the flag, and not to be ridiculed as you are the only one not standing on our flag. You set a very bad example for students, players, officials, visitors, and law enforcement that are in attendance. We see you, and your behavior is disgraceful. You know who you are. At least you weren’t kneeling, I’ll give you that.

~

The Associated Press and writers’ news organizations were not allowed in the White House, but yet Trump had some Russian newsmen in the Oval Office the other day. It’s so obvious to me that Trump is nothing but a Russian agent who’s with Putin 100%. I remember walking down the streets of Owego seeing all these support Trump signs in the windows of businesses. You might as well take them down and put up a Trump flag for God’s sake. Next thing he will be pulling out of NATO. He’s definitely not an American that I’m proud of!

~

Vladimir Zelensky went to the White House yesterday to talk peace talks with Trump, which is always a joke, in exchange for rare earth minerals. They were going to supply security. That was not really the deal at all. They do not plan to supply much security because they’re all for Russia. When he asked if Russia doesn’t stick by it, what are we going to do, Trump went berserk because he is all in for Putin. I do feel horrible for Zelensky who came there, was held hostage with JD Vance and Trump. I think it’s time to fly the Ukrainian flag everywhere.

~

I am an Independent. I am not a Democrat or Republican. I can’t stand either one of them. But I’ll say one thing about the Democrats, at least they are patriotic Americans. You Republicans, and I’m not referring to you voters, of course, but you Republican senators and congressmen do nothing, and as far as I’m concerned, you turned your back on America. You are no longer American; you are Russian. Russia first, so forget about America first. Russia comes first.

~

I was wondering, now that the Republicans have shown that they love Russia, they love the communists, they love dictators, what happened to the communists being the bad people in this country? I mean, nothing’s changed; Putin’s still murdering kids and women, kidnapping 20,000 kids. And of course, it’s obvious Trump is the puppet of Putin. There’s no doubt in my mind, or anybody else’s mind, who can think clearly. What’s this country going to become? Are we going to start speaking Russian as our national language now?

~

I suggest that we fairly tax the rich people, and if they refuse to pay, take every damn dime they have. Give them something to really whine about. They can live like us poor people and see how they like it.

~

For all you MAGA supporters flying the Trump flag. Well, you can take it down and start flying the Russian flag. I’m sure Trump will be selling those pretty soon. They’ll be one-of-a-kind, the greatest ever. Thank you.

~

The ladies on The View, if you’re so unhappy with our President, pack your bags and move on! Your program would not last if you didn’t have Trump to talk about.