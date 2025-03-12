Tioga County Property Transactions

On Feb. 25, 2025, property located at 610 Lower Fairfield Dr., Town of Candor, from Ralph Kelsey to Terral Watson and Mikalla Tweedie for $350,000.

On Feb. 26, 2025, property located at 123 Hollister Rd., Town of Owego, from Erin Potter and Theodore Livermore to Erin Potter for $21,500.

On Feb. 26, 2025, property located at 6 Ithaca St., Village of Waverly, from Clinton Davis to Alexander Smith for $79,900.

On Feb. 26, 2025, property located at 214 William St., Village of Waverly, from Joseph and Patricia Miles to David and Laurie Jewell for $195,000.

On Feb. 27, 2025, property located at 75 Ayers Rd., Tioga, from Martha Walker to FS Lopke Contracting Inc. for $200,000.

On Feb. 28, 2025, property located at 3572 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB As Trustee to TCF Properties LLC for $90,000.

On March 3, 2025, property located at 5413 Gaskill Rd., Town of Owego, from Kenneth Quick to Timothy Kiefer for $218,302.

On March 3, 2025, property located at 14 Wilcox Estates Dr., Town of Barton, from Scott Vanduzer to Gina Klett for $365,000.

On March 3, 2025, property located at 94 Southside Dr., Village of Owego, from Deby Drave to Valu Auto LLC for $75,000.

On March 3, 2025, property located at 88 North Ave., Village of Owego, from Kishan Pandya to Owego Singh Family Grocery Corp. for $329,000.