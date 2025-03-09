Empty Bowls Event Combats Hunger

On Friday, Feb. 28, Catholic Charities of Tioga/Tompkins was host to its First Annual Empty Bowls Luncheon Fundraiser, providing several kinds of soups at the Owego Elks Lodge. Soups were provided by Engelbert Farms Store and Creamery in Nichols, Confection Connection, and The Owego Kitchen. There were also special ceramic bowls for servings, as part of the fundraiser.

There was also a 50/50 raffle and tickets for door prizes. All funds raised were to benefit Catholic Charities and their community kitchen and food pantry. This event was sponsored by Ferrario Auto Team in Sayre Pa.

You can still donate to help stop hunger by visiting www.catholiccharitiestt.org/news-and-events/empty-bowls/donation/. You can visit www.catholiccharitiestt.org or call (607) 414-1023 to learn more about Catholic Charities of Tioga/Tompkins.