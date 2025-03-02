Michael Roberts of Apalachin announces candidacy for re-election 

Michael Roberts, of Apalachin, N.Y., recently announced that he will run for re-election as the Town of Owego Highway Superintendent. Married for 43 years with three grown children and seven grandchildren, Roberts served as a Tioga County Legislator for 18 years.

Mike Roberts is an active 20-year Republican Committee member and also served as Republican Majority Leader during his term on the County Legislature. A successful businessman, Roberts owned the Apalachin Auto and Truck Repair for 25 years and is a member of the Vestal Elks.

“I am asking for your continued support in my re-election as your Town of Owego Highway Superintendent,” said Roberts, adding, “During my first term, I have completed many of the objectives I promised when elected, such as the appointment of Hank Hines as my Deputy.”

Roberts stated that he is in the office every day, all day, with a hands-on management style. All Town Board meetings, he added, are attended, and all phone calls, emails, and texts are responded to.

Roberts stated that he instituted GPS on all trucks and equipment, resulting in productivity and accountability. He also developed a five- and ten-year paving plan with a yearly spreadsheet for projects and tracking.

Roberts, during his term, hired two expert mechanics, keeping the repairs of highway trucks and equipment in-house, resulting in over a hundred thousand dollars in savings in the first year alone.

“All purchases are reviewed by me or Deputy Hank Hines for the best value,” said Roberts in a press release, adding, “I am the first Highway Superintendent to develop a Town of Owego culvert inventory, and have created a 5-, 10- and 15-year plan for culvert replacement in-house by the Highway Department, resulting in huge savings for future budgets.

“Under my leadership, the highway department is now paving over 20 miles of road per year, achieving the formula for the ten- year road cycle.

“I have shown that I am able to produce results and move the Highway Department in the right direction. I have come in under budget for the last three years and have been able to do so with a measurable performance scale.

“Going forward, I will continue to serve the taxpayers to the best of my ability. I appreciate and thank you for your support.”