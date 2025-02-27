Owego Kiwanis Aktion Club conducts scavenger hunt at Riverow Bookshop

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the basement hall of Riverow Bookshop set the stage for a scavenger hunt by The Owego Kiwanis Aktion Club. Aktion members were conducting a scavenger hunt based on book covers to find items depending on color, location, object, person, fiction, etc. as part of their literacy project. Cookies and hot chocolate were also provided.

Owego Kiwanis Aktion Club organizes a monthly project to perform volunteer work, fundraisers, art projects, and more.

Aktion Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month at the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club from 1:15-2:15 p.m. You can visit the Owego Kiwanis Aktion Club Facebook page to learn more.

If you have any questions, comments, or interest in the club, you can also contact Kathy Nichols-Newell, the advisor and coordinator of Owego Kiwanis Aktion Club, by calling (859) 358-0164.