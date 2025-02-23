What’s Happening for the week of February 23, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

FEBRUARY

Catholic Charities Tompkins / Tioga Outreach Center is open Tuesday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Candor’s American Legion Unit 907 Auxiliary meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., 90 Spencer Rd., Candor.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous offers a free Twelve Step recovery program for individuals struggling with food obsession, overeating, under-eating, or bulimia. No dues. No fees. Everyone is welcome. The group meets every Sunday, from 6:30-8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. For more information, call (607) 239-7838 or visit foodaddicts.org.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Storytime Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Waverly Playgroup, every Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

Nichols Playgroup, every Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina; by appointment only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333 to reserve a spot.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and levels of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, running through May 11, 8-11:30 a.m. at 263 Front St., Owego. Regular menu is also available. Children aged five and under eat for free.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team receives a prize valued at $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments are available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults takes place every Wednesday morning from 10-11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Zen Before Zzzzs, Tuesdays, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s remote support group, third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) meets on Tuesday and Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. SAIL is a friendly and engaging fitness program tailored for adults aged 65 and older, focusing on improving strength, balance, and overall fitness. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open on the third Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to noon, every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m., and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, 2nd Tuesday of the month, 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Threads Group meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to individuals of all ages interested in exploring knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Participants usually bring their own projects to work on and share. For more information, please call (570) 888-7117.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class with Mary Colvin Karpel meets every Thursday from 1-2:30 p.m. at TOI’s Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Offering a therapeutic experience that benefits both the mind and body by improving memory and concentration while relieving stress and anxiety. All materials provided. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet monthly at the Tioga County SWCD office. Meetings are scheduled for the third Wednesday of every month beginning at 9 a.m. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, please feel free to contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or by email at walshw@tiogacountyny.gov .If you are interested in attending a meeting, please contact Wendy Walsh (walshw@tiogacountyny.gov) for more information.

Berkshire Senior Citizens over 50 years old that are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held the 2nd Thursday at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m., April through September.

FEBRUARY 5 to MARCH 26

8-Week Workshop Parenting Class, every Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Neighborhood Depot, 146 Central Ave., Owego. Childcare stipends and travel reimbursements are available. Email Jes9@cornell.edu to register.

FEBRUARY 23

Sip and Paint, 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. There is a $25 suggested donation. All materials are provided.

FEBRUARY 24

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club meeting and program, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave., Endicott.

FEBRUARY 26

Walk-up Food Pantry, 10-11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre Registration is required by phoning 2-1-1 prior to Feb. 25 at 8:30 a.m., or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart and bags to carry food.

FEBRUARY 27

Cooking Workshop: Plant-Based Cooking, 6 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. There is a $15 suggested donation.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get compassionate, affordable, and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome!

NY Connects Office Hours with Tioga Opportunities, Inc. 10 a.m. to noon at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Offering free, unbiased information and assistance for resources in Tioga County. See how NY Connects can help you! For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

FEBRUARY 28

VFW Clam Night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego. The cost is $10 a dozen, open to the public. Other menu items available as well. Eat in or take out by calling (607) 687-1371.

Spaghetti Dinner, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Nichols American Legion, Dean Street, Nichols. The cost is $10 per person.

Waverly Senior Social Hour 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. The menu includes Pork Loin with Stuffing, Vegetable, Beverage, and Dessert. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5, under 60 is $7. Reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

MARCH 1

Soup and Salad Supper, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill donation.

Mardi Paws to benefit Stray Haven, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Visit strayhavenspca.harnessgiving.org/events/2637 to purchase your ticket. There will be dancing and music by the Alpha Brass Band, a Cajun cuisine, and much more.

MARCH 1 and 2

Second Annual Prom Attire Giveaway, 12 to 5 p.m., Candor Children’s Closet and Boutique, 1 Water St., Candor. Bring your old prom gown to donate and get early entry starting at 11 a.m.

MARCH 2

Mardi Gras Brunch, followed by live music with the Alpha Brass Band, noon, Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Brunch is at noon, and music begins at 1:30. Reservations appreciated by calling (607) 308-1503.

MARCH 4

Pancake Shrove Tuesday Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Church, Main Street, Owego. Freewill donation.

MARCH 6

Beginner Line Dancing and lessons with Red’s Line Dancing, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

MARCH 10

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 14

Lenten Lenten Fish Dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m. or until sold out. St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Take out only. For tickets, call (607) 687-1068. Cot is a $15 donation. Dinner includes baked or fried fish, homemade mac and cheese, coleslaw, a roll, and dessert.

MARCH 17

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MARCH 19

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union Plaza, Route 17C, Owego. Hosted by the Owego Lions.

MARCH 31

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 21

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MAY 19

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.