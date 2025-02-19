‘We’ll take it from here’; Longtime OFD member, veteran, and friend remembered

By Wendy Post —

We all have them, heroes in our lives. It was 2001, 9/11 to be exact, when the World Trade Center and subsequent attacks shook our nation. Ken Easton was fire chief at the time in Owego, and wanting to run and assist was in his blood.

Fast-forward to 2002, and Easton was the lead to many efforts including a fund to Brooklyn of monies raised to benefit a scholarship, the arrival of dogs that searched the rubble at Ground Zero, one dog in particular, Bear, finding the body of the city’s fire chief.

Easton, years later, brought the 9/11 Memorial to Owego, offering education on the events that took place that day.

Traveling myself to the WTC following the attacks, and on the morning of Sept. 12, 2001, I spent days providing coverage in my capacity with the Department of Defense, combined with working with Easton, back home, as their volunteers were preparing to travel to the city to assist.

We worked closely together during this time, with Easton spearheading one of the largest donation drives in a short period of time, and then coordinating a busload to the station in Brooklyn for an appropriate and heartwarming presentation to the deceased firefighter’s brother at Ladder Company 119.

This effort, by Easton, and the accompanying story regarding the effort earned The Owego Pennysaver a first place award in New York State for journalism that year. The judges, undoubtedly, were touched by these efforts.

Easton was a fierce warrior when it came to helping folks; he always answered the call, and he always knew the assignment.

A Vietnam Veteran, Ken was proud of his service and he represented things well, serving in several veteran and fraternal organizations to include Owego’s VFW, the American Legion, the Moose Lodge, the Owego Fire Department, Owego EMS, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. Ken was also an Honorary Member of the Punishers MC, out of Apalachin, he was a member of the Purple Heart Riders, the Vietnam Veterans of America, and the DAV.

And yes, not only did Ken have a big heart when it came to serving others, he also had a Purple Heart from his time served; a story of honor, bravery, and hope. This story was eventually shared with his daughter, Rebecca Roden.

On Sunday evening, Feb. 9, 2025, and during the Super Bowl, a segment aired of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” being played throughout the stadium, with millions of guests singing along, word for word. This writer immediately thought of Ken Easton. After all, it was a song that he shared in his heart with his late wife Donna, who passed away in November 2023.

I later learned that he passed away at 4 p.m., and on Super Bowl Sunday, just hours before “Sweet Caroline” was heard throughout the New Orleans stadium. It was five o’clock somewhere, Ken would always say, but at 4 p.m. that day, it was time to go. It was time to be with his beloved Donna. For the family, it was time to let him go.

With over 50 years with the Owego Fire Department, and close to 20 of those years serving in a lead capacity within the department, the ripple effect of Easton’s loss is being felt throughout the firefighting community and beyond.

Easton’s commitment to the fire department, to his fellow veterans and military, and especially his family, who included everyone that wanted to be a part of it, like me, now resounds through the region as stories are told, and his heroism and sacrifice are remembered.

Patrick Gavin, who worked for years with Easton and knew him well, posted about the news immediately, sharing his own stories with those on social media. He also shared, with The Owego Pennysaver, a bit about Ken’s legacy left behind.

Gavin wrote, on Tuesday, “News of our beloved Past Fire Chief Ken Easton’s unexpected passing takes the wind out of one’s sails. Kenny was a ‘fireman’s fireman,’ who fought and/or commanded every single major conflagration in the Village of Owego’s history over the last 50 plus years since joining the Owego Fire Department in 1971.

“A Life Member of Wave Hose Company #2, Owego’s Irish fire company, Ken served as Chief of the Department for many years, most recently as Assistant Chief this past year at the young age of 75. He had the personality and bronze to earn the respect and admiration of Owego’s 300 volunteer firefighters. His steady hand helped simmer acute company rivalries between Owego’s five fire companies, keeping the department in order during his tenure at the helm.

“Kenny’s method of firefighting required strong, unwavering, and rawboned firefighters with grit. He could ‘talk the talk’ because his daring and fabulous exploits at fires past are legendary. You knew he was the real deal just by looking at the burn scars on his ears.

“Prior to modern day firefighter personal protective equipment (PPE), like flash hoods that protect a firefighter’s ears and neck, firemen in Kenny’s day had no such protections. They used the ‘burning of their ear skin’ as a sign they were in the fire too far.

“My father Stephen, Kenny’s interior firefighting partner for much of his career, had the same burns on his ears. It was Owego’s and the surrounding areas’ good fortune that men of Kenny and my dad’s caliber dominated the department for so many years. Lives were saved, and properties protected.”

“In so many hours of need, for so many people, they were there to help,” said Patrick Gavin of Ken Easton, and his own father.

Patrick Gavin continued to write, “In 1980, the Nichols Hotel burned with Owego responding as the first mutual aid company to the scene. The television news caught Owego’s fire engine perfectly hitting a hydrant and laying hose into the scene.

“Both Kenny and dad were working the fire on the third floor of the hotel. They fell through to the second floor during the firefight, luckily pulling themselves from the ashes with minor injuries.

“At a garage fire in Turtle Town, Kenny entered the structure with my grandfather, Walt Pianosi. Unbeknownst to them the garage had a service pit. Kenny went down in the pit only to be grabbed and pulled out by Walt’s firm grip.

“Kenny was in command at the Front Street block fire in 2000. He recalled someone came up to him during the fire and said, ‘The Gavins are going to kill themselves in there,’ to which, in true Ken Easton fashion, he responded, ‘Yeah, they are trying awfully hard to.’

“His leadership saved that block of Owego’s business district that summer night. I can go on with countless other stories and I am sure more will be shared by others in the coming days and weeks.

“Ken Easton was a leader, a teacher, mentor, a devoted husband to his bride Donna, a father and grandfather to children and grandchildren, carrying on his legacy in emergency services, and, above all, a friend.

“He stood by our family in our darkest hour when Dad passed, and we will forever be in his debt. Now reunited with Donna and all the ghosts of the Owego Fire Department, hopefully he is at peace.”

Easton’s family followed quickly in his footsteps, with his daughter, Rebecca, recalling many stories as well, including a call she went on with her father when she was only 16 years old.

It was 1992 when Rebecca (Easton) Roden joined OFD, and it was 1 a.m. when the two went on a call together. A car had been traveling through the village that night, with the sheriff on its tail. Traveling at about 80 mph, Rebecca recounted, they hit the tracks at East Main and went airborne, hitting a car, and then they continued.

“It was no longer father- daughter, it was ‘get the job done,’” said Rebecca.

She doesn’t recall much more from that night, the first in her own journey of service to others, following in her father’s footsteps.

Rebecca also joined the Navy in 1994, becoming a hospital corpsman; her father was a Medical Corpsman during his time in service in Vietnam.

On his DD-214, which sat on a table at the Roden home, folded, with wear and tear on its corners, parched from weather and storage, was Easton’s list of medals and citations. Among them, the Purple Heart, along with the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, one O/S Bar, the Combat Medical Badge, and the Air Medal.

Heavily decorated, Easton served his time in Vietnam.

Although Ken didn’t speak much of his own heroism, his daughter recalled it well.

Ken was in Vietnam working on a Huey, evacuating wounded on the ground. When he was loading a buddy, Ken was shot in the ankle, falling into a field below.

Because of the gunfire being exchanged, the crew had to leave Ken there. He thought that maybe if he acted as if he were dead, the enemy would just rush by him. He was left for dead.

His crew, part of the 25th Infantry Division, or the 3rd Hurd, as Ken referred to them, went against orders and returned to the field to get him; they couldn’t leave him there.

Unconscious, Ken was saved that day. And although he could never talk about it, he offered Rebecca a glimpse, most likely her inspiration for the pursuit of her own military career as a hospital corpsman.

Back home, and even for a short period of time residing in Daytona Beach, Florida, Ken, along with his wife Donna, continued to help people. Everywhere they went, they touched lives.

This writer, while visiting Florida each winter, visited Ken and Donna often. The couple always opened their home and their hearts to everyone they ever met, to include their 4-legged friends, who brought them so much joy.

Back in Owego, where Ken and Donna returned prior to Donna’s passing, and where Ken ended up across the street from the home he grew up in, the community is mourning.

“The loss of Ken Easton is a profound and heartbreaking moment for the Owego Volunteer Fire Department,” said OFD Chief Eric Hawkins of Ken’s passing.

He added, “Ken’s service over the past 54 years shaped not only our department but the entire community he swore to protect. His leadership, dedication, and selflessness were evident in every role he undertook – from chief to firefighter, to mentor, and friend. Ken didn’t just lead by position, he led by example, always ready to step in, roll up his sleeves, and get the job done.

“His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched, from those he mentored in their early years as junior firefighters, to the lessons of hard work and dedication he instilled in every member of our team. Ken’s passing leaves an irreplaceable void, but his spirit and influence will continue to guide us as we honor the work he did and the example he set. Our community has lost a true hero, and our department has lost a cherished brother.”

“God bless Ken Easton,” a sentiment shared by all.

We could continue with the stories, and there are many, but for now, Ken will be remembered.

Ken Easton passed away Sunday at the age of 75. He was predeceased by his parents, Franklin and Anna (Morris) Easton; wife of 51 years, Donna Easton; infant granddaughter, Shawna Marie Roden. Ken is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca “Becky” and Michael Roden; son, Greg Easton; grandchildren, Emma and Tyler Moore, Michael “Mikey” Roden, and his fiancée, Holly Kersten; numerous adopted kids and grandkids; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Ken married the love of his life, Donna, on Dec. 23, 1972. Ken began his life of service in the U.S. Army serving as a medic in Vietnam, then returning home to continue his service to the people of the Village of Owego. He served as fire chief for the Owego Fire Department and retired from Lockheed Martin – Owego. Ken and Donna had two children who both chose to serve our country by joining the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy. Nothing brought him more joy than the day he became “Papa”. He fiercely loved all his family and friends. He was driven by duty, always acted honorably, and continually was a good friend.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at 11 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, N.Y. with the Rev. Nancy Adams officiating.

Following the service, he will be escorted from the funeral home down Front Street to Ross Street, down Main Street to North Avenue, and will pass under flags draped by neighboring departments. Bagpipers will stop in front of Station No. 1 and play Amazing Grace, and then the procession will continue to Fox Street, and then loop around. The celebration of life will take place at Central Station beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Burial, with honors, will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 21, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth F. Easton’s memory to the Owego Fire Department or the Owego Emergency Squad. Condolences may be made to Ken’s family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.

The following poem summarizes things best; a sentiment that all who passed through the lives of the Easton’s can resonate with, their circle of friends.

Circle of Friends

Years ago, God brought you together, friends for life, friends forever.

Time went by with ups and down

Living close or in other towns

Bound together by love and loyalty

God decided that two must leave

They are together in God’s loving care

But those left behind griefs burden to bear

Remember them happy and loving life

Not sick and weak, and dealing with strife

Their love for you transcends time and space

Till the day that you will once again feel their embrace

The circle of life brought them to their earthly end

But always remember you will forever be a circle of friends