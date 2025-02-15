Van Dyke – Bogert

Thomas and Susan Van Dyke of Vestal, N.Y., announce the wedding of their daughter, Alison Nicole Van Dyke.

The groom, Richard Maxwell Bogert, is the son of David and Christine Bogert of Vestal, N.Y. The groom works as a territory sales specialist for Total Equipment Solutions.

The bride attended Binghamton University’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and works as a pharmacist at Guthrie.

The wedding will take place on Saturday, July 12, 2025.