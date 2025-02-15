Candor Free Library Gains New Trustees

Last month, at their annual meeting, members of the Candor Free Library Association voted three new trustees into office: Dick Zavatto, Mary Kay Porter, and Ty Coates.

The board of trustees also set their meeting schedule for 2025. Board meetings usually take place on the second Wednesday of the month, except for this month. Meetings are held at Candor Free Library at 7 p.m. and are open to the public.

The 2025 dates are: Feb. 19, March 12, April 9, May 14, June 11, Sept. 10, Oct. 8, and Nov. 12. Meetings are not held in July, August, or December. Cancelled or rescheduled meetings will be posted on the library’s Facebook page as well as at the library.

Candor residents interested in serving as a library trustee are encouraged to pick up an application at the circulation desk.