Johnson City Senior Center to Host Snowflake Follies with the Blue Velvet Big Band

The Johnson City Senior Center (JCSC) recently announced its upcoming “Snowflake Follies” event, a lively afternoon of music and dancing featuring the renowned Blue Velvet Big Band.

The Snowflake Follies will take place on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, from 2-4 p.m. at the JCSC, located at 30 Brocton St. in Johnson City, N.Y.

Emceed by former local radio celebrities and JCSC Board Members, Wally and Mary Roper, the event promises to be a delightful way to chase away the winter blues. Guests are invited to enjoy the mellow sounds of the Blue Velvet Big Band while dancing or simply listening to the music.

Admission is $12 for general admission and $10 for SUNY students. A concession stand will be available. All ages are welcome.

For more information or to inquire about the event, please call the JCSC at (607) 797-3145.

The Johnson City Senior Center is a community hub that provides a wide range of programs and services for older adults in the Southern Tier area. From recreation to social activities to educational programs, the JCSC strives to enhance the quality of life for seniors in the community.

The JCSC is one of eight Senior Centers in Broome County. They are an independent, IRS-qualified 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The $45 membership fee is a vital part of our funding and helps support the Senior Center and its programs and services.

More information about the Johnson City Senior Center can be found at https://www.johnsoncityseniorcenter.org/.