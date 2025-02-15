Dean Morgan announces re-election run

Dean A. Morgan recently announced his candidacy for re-election to the Town of Owego Town Board.

In the announcement, Morgan wrote, “I have always been available to assist all of the residents of the Town of Owego. I have the experience and knowledge of local, state, and federal regulations to help individuals deal with the complex issues that are confronting our town residents.”

Morgan added, “I also look forward to helping our new supervisor transition into a new era over the next four years.”

Morgan has an undergraduate and two graduate degrees from Binghamton University. He is a Life Member and Honor Guard Member of VFW Post 1371, a Life Member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 480, and a Life Member of Bill Gasper Memorial Chapter #60 Disabled American Veterans.

Also, Morgan is a past president of the Kiwanis Club of Owego as well as a past Lieutenant Governor, Susquehanna Division, New York Kiwanis District.

“I have been humbled by the past support from the Town of Owego residents and would be honored to continue serving you for the next four years,” said Morgan.