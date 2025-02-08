By Sister Chirya —

“Be like a butterfly; it only sits on beauty, not on rubbish!”

The most important part of you is your mind, where our thoughts arise. Care for your mind. Train your mind to see the good in everything. Positivity is a choice. One pure and positive thought may look like a tiny spark, but when nourished every day, it can change your whole life! The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts. Those who have a positive vision of themselves and situations in life are always happy. Happiness is not determined by what is happening around you, but rather what is happening inside you. The peace and the answers I need, none of that comes from the outside.

Listen within. A lot of pain we might be dealing with is really only thoughts. Thoughts are positive or negative, and everywhere in between. Thoughts are energy. They have the power to elevate and make you feel good or the power to sadden and make you feel bad and depressed.

When we talk to ourselves in our mind, we often talk to the most superficial aspects of our everyday personality; a stream of fears, complaints, and mindless repetition of old things. If we talked that way to another human being, we would have to apologize!! So stop and be attentive to your thoughts and the voice of your heart.

Think before you speak: THINK – Is it True, Helpful, Inspiring, Necessary, Kind? Don’t give negative thoughts a room in your mind. Keep the room occupied with positive thoughts, so when worry and negativity knock, there’s no space to rent!

Meditation is a major transformation agent to help us change the habit of thinking negatively. Meditation trains the mind to consciously create the right type of thoughts. By taking charge, listening, and talking to our mind with love and respect, the soul is filled with spiritual power, which creates a very positive change in our personality and behavior. As this new habit of creating only positive thoughts settles inside us; we automatically start responding positively even when negative situations arrive!

“As you sow, so shall you reap.”

Positive thoughts are like good seeds which, when planted, produce healthy, sweet fruit. Concern for the quality of my thoughts and actions creates success. Success means reaching such a constant level of positive thoughts that pure actions happen naturally. The thoughts we place in our awareness now create our personal world and experience of life. They create our destiny!

(Chirya Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email at bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya has been a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years and is published around the world, including Delhi. Call [518] 589-5000 for information on meditation classes and retreats.)