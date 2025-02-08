Letter: From the Newark Valley Mayor, Jim Tornatore

Dear Editor,

DPW Scot Coombs has recently surpassed 40 years as an employee for the Village of Newark Valley. Our past and present Public Works Superintendents and Mayors have depended upon Scot’s water system and road knowledge. Scot, congratulations as your dedication to good work continues! When you see Scot during his tasks, if you wish, please thank him for his service to our village and residents.

Our winter season, unlike last year, allows the skating rink to be utilized and enjoyed by families. This annual conversion from basketball court to skating rink is a great addition to your Trout Ponds Park fun. As an aside, we do not have a mechanical Zamboni so your understanding is appreciated. Matt Seamans might include updates on this and future informational letters.

At our January Board meeting after RFP review, we appointed an architect for the two privately owned 10, and 14-16 Whig St. properties. The owners’ financially obligated themselves to restore these underutilized buildings. Your Village Trustees and Mayor are confident that these properties, once restored, will increase in real property value, positively affect streetscape and curb appeal, and are a vital move forward in your Village board’s long-term approach to address the many underutilized properties across the Village. This project, once completed, will hopefully initiate other landowners with underutilized buildings to come forward with this same allegiance to improve. This 90% reimbursement to property owners via the Restore NY funding is financially attractive and a great incentive for property owners in our village to note when considering future projects. The current percentage rate of reimbursement may or may not change as time goes by, depending on funding guidelines/ requirements administered by the state agencies that award these funding opportunities.

The Budget Committee brought forward a 1.53% increase in the tax levy over the previous fiscal year at the Dec. 17 meeting. The increase was approved by our full Board. The budget committee worked diligently to minimize the impact on taxpayers while allowing for the possibility this fiscal year for the Village Office to return to a full staff of three people. Three office staff have been necessary in the past when aggressively pursuing grant awards to benefit the Village. No personnel decisions have been discussed at the time of this newsletter, but the personnel committee will have more specifics as time allows. It is the opinion of your Mayor that your highly capable staff, without that third person, have not been able to “keep up” with real objectives during this nearly one year of planned understaffing. The real objectives are set by your trustees and mayor. I have voiced this concern at several meetings, so this will not be a surprise to some.

Our monthly village meetings are lively and interesting. One of many guest observations commented in January; does our total community work together towards positive common objectives? What are these common positive objectives? We encouraged the guests to consider positive objectives at the meetings and to review and comment during the guest portion of our board meetings. These matters will be important to our local and regional communities.

A reminder to all regarding village sidewalks. Guests recognize that snow and ice covering walkways are a danger to all, and Code Enforcement reminders are essential. Our guests are correct. Please recognize that these walking areas require attention.

Our region has experienced a number of garage and house fires during this time of snow. Your municipal hydrants are used by countywide fire departments during municipal aid, along with NYSDOT. Please be conscious of clearing snow and debris away from hydrants near your property.

We wish you all a safe and joyous winter season.

Best Regards,

Jim Tornatore

Newark Valley Mayor