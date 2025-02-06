Readers’ Column for the week of February 2, 2025

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages.

If you are struggling with drinking, AA is always available to help. Call the AA Hotline in Tioga County, N.Y. at 1-800-307-4285.

~

I have generally been very satisfied with Haefele Connect. My internet speed jumped from 10Mg. to 80Mg. which was quite a thrill. They have come through on weekends for technical problems, but I’m having erratic problems with my landline phone. I have no problems calling out, but incoming calls sometimes get a busy signal or no dial tone. Technicians have come out several times without finding a solution. Is anyone else experiencing this problem?

~

When unwanted items are put in the shed at St. Margaret Mary Church, they benefit NO ONE, and are destined for the landfill. Had they been donated to the appropriate organizations, they could have benefited MANY. And, it is an expense for St. Pauly Textile to dispose of them! Please be considerate and put only the requested items in TIED plastic bags. We are grateful for the generosity of many who donate!

National Political Viewpoints

To the person who wrote last week saying fire trucks from Oregon were being held up for emissions inspection; this was a lie, a false story, concocted by a republican social media influencer. Sorry you fell for it. This is what happens when you get your information from people whose job it is to create false stories so you hate Democrats.

~

“I read that President Trump’s last-minute decision to pardon nearly every Jan. 6 rioter took a lot of his allies by surprise. They were like, ‘This isn’t the thoughtful, measured Trump we remember from the first term.’” — Jimmy Fallon

~

As promised, Trump pardoned the hoard of loyalists who assaulted the U.S. Capitol. It’s bad enough that Trump supporters gleefully vandalized the Capitol, smashed the ribs and skulls of uniformed police officers, and chanted calls for the execution of Pence, Pelosi, and others. What’s worse is that the U.S. President casually pardoned all of these people, as though he were pardoning the White House Thanksgiving turkey. These people were adjudicated criminals. The investigation of the rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol was the largest criminal probe in U.S. history. Most of those who were charged pleaded guilty to the charges. Those who went to trial were convicted by juries of their peers. They were sentenced. And, then? Poof! Gone. Like it never happened. The “law and order” party, indeed. The hypocrisy is breathtaking. Trump is right up there with Jim Jones and David Koresh on the list of cult leaders.

~

Some of us in Tioga County didn’t vote for Trump. Some of us are traumatized by the actions he and his administration have taken in just his first week. I would like to ask those who are still flying their Trump flags and giant banners to think about the message they are sending. There are people out there who are afraid and feel nauseated every time they see the giant name flying in the wind. Please have a heart and take them down. It won’t diminish your vote.

~

This comment is addressed specifically to the person who submitted misinformation to the Readers’ Column for publication last week. MAGA has been widely circulating a completely fictitious claim that 60 fire trucks were denied entry to California due to emissions testing. Here are the facts, straight from the Oregon State Fire Marshal: “We sent 75 fire engines. Your statement about our teams not being allowed into California is false. Our teams arrived yesterday [January 9] and are working around the clock to help our neighbors.” MAGA’s willful and persistent dissemination of misinformation is reprehensible, but completely predictable.

~

Whose investing with Trump? I thought Trump was all about WINNING? I’m not talking about hype. The stock market’s off to another great rally, and Trump’s own stock, DJT, isn’t riding that wave. The same can be said about $Trump and WLIF. Study the financials and metrics. I bet you won’t put your money where your mouth is on these duds.

~

Reverend Budde, instead of attacking Trump, might better send missionaries or other representatives of her church (or even her smug self) to the countries the migrants are fleeing from, to plead with the leaders there to put an end to conditions that are causing their citizens to leave; with parents so desperate they send unaccompanied minor girls on an incredibly dangerous journey alone. And there must be a shortage of Sakrete because she, like so many others, simply is unable to comprehend the fact that yes, we welcome LEGAL immigrants to harvest our crops, wash dishes in restaurants, etc., who have gone through sacrifices to abide by the legal process; but it is quite different from those invading our country illegally. Many of those folks are doing so with evil intent, and surprise, have no intention of working in a meat processing plant.

~

It is appropriate that much of the country was immersed in a frozen hell for two days after the inauguration; that’s what’s coming for the next four years, “The wrath of Trump.” A power-delirious monster.

~

Petty, nasty, a bully; conman: crybaby-clown: criminally convicted: caught with his pants down. Now president, we’re all descending – dystopia bound.