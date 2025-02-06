Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 20, 2025 through Jan. 26, 2025 there were 141 calls for service. Five traffic tickets were issued, two mental health holds were reported, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Jeremy J. Peters, 50, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for stalking in the fourth degree (misdemeanor) following an investigation of harassment on North Avenue. Peters was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court, and he was released on his own recognizance.

Tyeheem Q. Crawley, 25, Binghamton, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (D Felony) for the theft of a vehicle in May 2024. Crawley was then turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Daniel L. Brady, 43, Tioga, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor), issued by Tioga County Sheriff’s Office. Brady had an additional arrest warrant from the State of Pennsylvania issued by Somerset County. Brady was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Andrew J. Wallace, 26, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree (misdemeanor), uninspected motor vehicle (violation), inadequate muffler (violation), and dazzling headlights (violation) following a traffic stop on Front Street. Wallace was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.