Tioga County Property Transactions

On Jan. 23, 2025, property located at 17 George St., Village of Owego, from Stephen Huntington to Muhammad Raihanuzzaman for $50,000.

On Jan. 23, 2025, property located at Railroad Street, Village of Spencer, from Kevin Perry to Brett Spencer for $212,000.

On Jan. 23, 2025, property located at 464 Dean St., Village of Owego, from Thomas and Natasha Headland to David and Pamela Wylubski for $250,000.

On Jan. 23, 2025, property located at 3944 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Daniel MacDonald to James Wallace for $372,164.

On Jan. 23, 2025, property located at 460 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Robert Shumway to Raymond Thomas for $65,000.

On Jan. 24, 2025, property located at Dugan Road, from Douglas and Carol Bunnell to Patrick and Sharon Mercer for $136,000.

On Jan. 24, 2025, property located at 174 Lower Fairfield Rd., Town of Candor, from Anthony and Karen Menendez to Richard Predmore and Albert Howe for $222,600.

On Jan. 24, 2025, property located at 1189 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from Neil Miller to Matthew and Katelyne McConnell for $151,500.

On Jan. 27, 2025, property located at 917 McFall Rd., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Recu. Marian, by Atty. In Fact, to Jessica and Arnie Salisbury for $345,000.

On Jan. 27, 2025, property located at 21 Front St., Village of Owego, from Yvette Rogers to Joel Murray for $193,617.

On Jan. 27, 2025, property located at 319 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from That Flippin Company LLC to Seliolma Properties LLC for $136,000.