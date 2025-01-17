The Town of Berkshire receives Floyd Hooker Foundation grant

Thanks to a grant from the Floyd Hooker Foundation, the residents of Berkshire, both young and young at heart, have been enjoying a variety of new gaming equipment in their parks.

Four sets of concrete pads were installed in Berkshire Creekside Park, 16 Railroad Ave. to support the four sets of cornhole game boards constructed locally by Kaitlyn Gunter and Steven Collyer of Steve’s Custom Cornhole Boards. They were able to print the Berkshire Creekside Park sign onto each board. All this equipment was in use at Berkshire’s first annual picnic in July.

The Berkshire Recreation Committee (BRC) installed a triple shoot game and a tetherball pole, also at Creekside Park, while the two-seater toddler swing was installed in a playground area of the George M. Smith Ballpark by the Highway Department.

Also purchased with the funds from the Hooker grant were a basketball hoop, backboard, and pole. Installation of this equipment awaits additional funding to construct a half-court pad in the Berkshire Creekside Park.

The Town of Berkshire is exceedingly grateful for the Floyd Hooker Foundation’s funding and support of the various initiatives that they have awarded over the years to help develop both the George M. Smith Ballpark and the Berkshire Creekside Park.