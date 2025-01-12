What’s Happening for the week of January 12, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

JANUARY

Candor’s American Legion Unit 907 Auxiliary meets every second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m., 90 Spencer Rd., Candor.

Are you struggling to control your eating habits? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous offers a free Twelve Step recovery program for individuals struggling with food obsession, overeating, under-eating, or bulimia. No dues. No fees. Everyone is welcome. The group meets every Sunday, from 6:30-8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. For more information, call (607) 239-7838 or visit foodaddicts.org.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday 1 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Storytime Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Nichols Playgroup, every Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina; by appointment only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333 to reserve a spot.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and levels of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, running through May 11, 8-11:30 a.m. at 263 Front St., Owego. Regular menu also available; includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat for free.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize valued at $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments are available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Zen Before Zzzzs, Tuesdays, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s remote support group, third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) meets on Tuesday and Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. SAIL is a friendly and engaging fitness program tailored for adults aged 65 and older, focusing on improving strength, balance, and overall fitness. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. It is also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Threads Group meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to individuals of all ages interested in exploring knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Participants usually bring their own projects to work on and share. For more information, please call (570) 888-7117.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment needed. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

JANUARY 7 to FEBRUARY 4

Parenting Class – Discipline is not a Dirty Word, 5-week series on Tuesdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Family Resource Center, 343 Cass Hill Rd. in Candor.

JANUARY 13

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Chicken and homemade biscuits, dessert, and salad for a suggested donation of $7, or $5 for those aged 60 and older. RSVPs are appreciated by calling (607) 308-1503.

Chicken and Biscuit Dinner with two sides and dessert for $12. Pick up on Monday, Jan. 13 at the Nichols Presbyterian Church between 4 and p.m. Take-out only. Please call (607) 699-3302 to preorder.

WIC Clinic, 1-6:15 p.m. at the Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

JANUARY 14

The First Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2025 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Alcohol and Substance Abuse (ASA) Subcommittee meeting, 10:30 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82311705837?pwd=xiZaOeGOBp8BzsZgCYH3maFX0obGXl.1; Meeting ID: 823 1170 5837; Passcode: 507936

Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) meeting, 9 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86316687642?pwd=C0p61GIbaO01wVK7bLX4dy9uuFWYzD.1; Meeting ID: 863 1668 7642; Passcode: 757556

JANUARY 15

Italian Night, 4-6 p.m., Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Spencer. Dinner includes chicken cacciatore and pasta lasagna, both meat and veggie varieties, antipasto salad, fruit salad, two soups, bread, desserts, and beverages. Goodwill donation. No takeout available. Presented by the Spencer-Candor Lions Club.

Tioga County Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego. Direct questions to Elaine Jardine, Planning Director, at (607) 687-8257 or via email at jardinee@tiogacountyny.gov.

Kids’ Crafts, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Stop by to make a variety of snowman crafts, including cotton ball-stamped snowman paintings. All ages are invited.

JANUARY 17

Stories, Songs, and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about hats and mittens. They will offer playtime with the blocks following the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., 11:30 a.m. to 1p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Menu of Dr. King’s favorite dishes include oven-baked chicken, sweet potatoes, and greens. Enjoy a viewing of Dr. King’s iconic speeches, “I Have a Dream,” and “Letters from Birmingham” at noon. Attendees will also have the chance to register to vote during the event. For more information, please call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Spencer Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Inspire S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Menu includes Baked Chicken, Vegetable, Dessert, and Beverage. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5, under 60 is $7. Reservations are required. To reserve your seat, please call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1-2 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org for more information.

JANUARY 18

Wintry Escape Adult Painting Class, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-3333.

Ed Nizalowski will speak on Observations in the Woods at the New York Forest Owners annual potluck lunch at 1:30 p.m., 840 Front St., Binghamton, N.Y. Bring a dish to pass and table service. For reservations, call Steve at (607) 902-4090.

Crafting with Etty, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Join her as she teaches you how to create your own raised floral piece with paper napkins on canvas as we look forward to Spring. Space is limited, so please call the Library to register at (570) 888-7117. There is a $5 material fee for the event that can be paid upon arrival.

JANUARY 21 to FEBRUARY 20

A New Hope Center Annual Hotline Volunteer Training via Zoom, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 to 4:30 p.m., plus additional weekly homework will be assigned. They will cover the basics of supporting people impacted by domestic and sexual violence, and child abuse. Register at www.anewhopecenter.org.

JANUARY 22

Apalachin Lions Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. until full. Registration is required. Phone: 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

JANUARY 23

Afternoon Book Club – McNally’s Secret by Lawrence Sanders, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

JANUARY 24

Waverly Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to12:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. The menu includes Roasted Pork and Sauerkraut, Vegetable, Beverage, and Dessert. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5, under 60 is $7. Reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

JANUARY 25

Bridgerton Tea Party for Adults, 1 to 3 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-3333.

JANUARY 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JANUARY 27 to APRIL 21

13-week GriefShare program on Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for those grieving the loss of a loved one. Register at GriefShare.org or call (607) 687-3261 for more information.

JANUARY 30

NY Connects Office Hours with Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. See how NY Connects can help. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

FEBRUARY 1

Soup and Salad Supper, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill donation.

FEBRUARY 8

Owego Lions Chicken BBQ Dinner, pick up between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Owego Moose, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Dinner includes 1/2 chicken, baked beans, salt potatoes, roll, and dessert. Call Wendy at (607) 687-5766 to purchase tickets. Presale only.

FEBRUARY 18

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 1

Soup and Salad Supper, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill donation.

MARCH 10

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 19

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union Plaza, Route 17C, Owego. Ice Cream Sundays will be available to purchase from Doug’s Fish Fry. Hosted by Owego Lions.

MARCH 31

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.