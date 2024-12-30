Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On Dec. 10, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Karlee E.Howell, aged 22, of Owego, N.Y., following a traffic stop in the Town of Nichols.

Following an investigation, Howell was determined to be in possession of a quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

Howell was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance Seventh degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, and several violations of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law. Howell was issued appearance tickets to appear in the Town of Nichols Court at a later date.

On Dec. 10, 2024, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian D. Nornhold, aged 41, of Candor, N.Y. following a traffic stop in the Town of Nichols.

Following an investigation, Nornhold was determined to be in possession of a quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

Nornhold was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Seventh degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. Nornhold was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Nichols Court at a later date.