Free tax preparation is available in Tioga County

Tioga County AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers are IRS certified and will prepare your taxes for free. They assist moderate- to low-income taxpayers, particularly individuals aged 50 and above. This service is independent of AARP magazine membership.

Starting Thursday, Jan. 2, call one of the following locations to schedule your February, March, or April appointments: Apalachin Library at (607) 205-8495, Owego Coburn Free Library at (607) 687-3520, Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, or the Waverly Historical Society Museum at (607) 301-1193.

For more information, contact Peter at (607) 689-2787 or email tax13827@gmail.com.