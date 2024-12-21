Tioga Ridge Runners pay it forward

By Wendy Post —

The Tioga Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club is paying it forward this holiday season.

The club recently made its annual donation to Tioga County Toys for Tots in the amount of $1,275.00. The club sold Gertrude Hawk Candy bars, in addition to a generous donation from the Owego Moose, and other private cash donations.

The club has been selling candy for Toys for Tots for over 12 years, and they extend thanks to all who sold candy, the Owego Moose, and others.

The club also recently raised funds for poinsettias as well, donating a total of 225 poinsettia plants this year.

Receiving the poinsettia plants were Riverview Manor, The Homesteads (all four locations), and Tioga County Rural Ministry.

The club started in 1965 and maintains approximately 100 miles of funded club trails starting in Broome County and going through Tioga County.