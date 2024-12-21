Tioga Ridge Runners pay it forward

Tioga Ridge Runners pay it forwardPictured is Sister Mary O'Brien from Tioga Rural Ministries and Theresa Ayres, the events coordinator from Tioga Ridge Runners. Photo provided. 

Posted By: psadvert December 21, 2024

By Wendy Post —

The Tioga Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club is paying it forward this holiday season. 

The club recently made its annual donation to Tioga County Toys for Tots in the amount of $1,275.00. The club sold Gertrude Hawk Candy bars, in addition to a generous donation from the Owego Moose, and other private cash donations.   

Tioga Ridge Runners pay it forward

The helpers at Riverview Manor. Pictured, from left, are Melissa and Mike Worzel, Jon Davis, and John BeGasse. Photo provided.

The club has been selling candy for Toys for Tots for over 12 years, and they extend thanks to all who sold candy, the Owego Moose, and others.

The club also recently raised funds for poinsettias as well, donating a total of 225 poinsettia plants this year.

Tioga Ridge Runners pay it forward

Poinsettias arrive at Riverview Manor in Owego. Photo provided. 

Receiving the poinsettia plants were Riverview Manor, The Homesteads (all four locations), and Tioga County Rural Ministry.

The club started in 1965 and maintains approximately 100 miles of funded club trails starting in Broome County and going through Tioga County.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Tioga Ridge Runners pay it forward"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*