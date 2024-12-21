Guthrie awards $25,000 in grants to non-profit organizations

The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to announce that four local non-profit organizations serving the region will receive a combined total of $25,000 in grants this month. This funding is part of Guthrie’s ongoing Community Benefit Grant Program.

The following organizations received funding in November:

Seven Valleys Health Coalition (Cortland, N.Y.): $10,000 to support the 2-1-1 mental health hotline in Cortland County. The funding will help the coalition sustain the hotline, which is a valuable resource for connecting people with mental health providers in the area.

The Potter’s Hands Foundation (Corning/Elmira N.Y.): $5,000 to support mental health services for women who have survived sex trafficking and sexual exploitation. The grant will help the Foundation provide in-house mental health coaching programs to residents, empowering them to make changes that improve their quality of life.

Twin Tiers Baby Bank (Painted Post, N.Y.): $5,000 to provide diapers and other essential items to new mothers and family members in need. The grant will help the Baby Bank meet the growing demand for diapers and other essential baby items.

YMCA of Broome County (Binghamton, N.Y.): $5,000 to support youth swim lessons and sports programs. The grant will help the YMCA continue to offer these programs, which promote healthy lifestyle habits and combat chronic disease.

Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program funds projects based on Guthrie’s Community Health Needs Assessment. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) requires nonprofit hospitals to complete a community needs assessment (CHNA) every three years.

The following areas of need were identified for 2023-2025: mental health and substance use disorders, obesity, and cancer screening and prevention. For more information about Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program, including instructions on how to apply for a grant, visit www.guthrie.org/about-us/community-benefits.