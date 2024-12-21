Guthrie awards $25,000 in grants to non-profit organizations

Guthrie awards $25,000 in grants to non-profit organizationsPictured from left is Dr. Charles Fedele, Member, Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Committee; Brooks Eldredge-Martin, Co-Chair, Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Committee; Deborah Kuehner, Executive Director, The Potter’s Hand Foundation; Stephanie Specchio, Director of Marketing and Development, The Potter’s Hand Foundation; Guiliana Kissel, Administrator, Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Committee; and Donnie Skerpon, Member, Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Committee. Photo provided.

Posted By: psadvert December 21, 2024

The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to announce that four local non-profit organizations serving the region will receive a combined total of $25,000 in grants this month. This funding is part of Guthrie’s ongoing Community Benefit Grant Program.

The following organizations received funding in November:

Pictured from left is Dr. Charles Fedele, Member, Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Committee; Brooks Eldredge-Martin, Co-Chair, Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Committee; Jackie Leaf, Executive Director, Seven Valleys Health Coalition; Donnie Skerpon, Member, Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Committee; and Guiliana Kissel, Administrator, Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Committee. Photo provided.

Seven Valleys Health Coalition (Cortland, N.Y.): $10,000 to support the 2-1-1 mental health hotline in Cortland County. The funding will help the coalition sustain the hotline, which is a valuable resource for connecting people with mental health providers in the area.

The Potter’s Hands Foundation (Corning/Elmira N.Y.): $5,000 to support mental health services for women who have survived sex trafficking and sexual exploitation. The grant will help the Foundation provide in-house mental health coaching programs to residents, empowering them to make changes that improve their quality of life.

Pictured from left is Dr. Charles Fedele, Member, Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Committee; Brooks Eldredge-Martin, Co-Chair, Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Committee; Oystein Ostebo, Treasurer, Twin Tiers Baby Bank; Jill Gasparri, Director of Day-to-Day Operations, Twin Tiers Baby Bank; Guiliana Kissel, Administrator, Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Committee; and Donnie Skerpon, Member, Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Committee. Photo provided.

Twin Tiers Baby Bank (Painted Post, N.Y.): $5,000 to provide diapers and other essential items to new mothers and family members in need. The grant will help the Baby Bank meet the growing demand for diapers and other essential baby items.

Pictured from left are Dr. Charles Fedele, Member, Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Committee; Brooks Eldredge-Martin, Co-Chair, Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Committee; Preston Evans, Fund Development Director, Broome County YMCA; Donnie Skerpon, Member, Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Committee; and Guiliana Kissel, Administrator, Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Committee. Photo provided.

YMCA of Broome County (Binghamton, N.Y.): $5,000 to support youth swim lessons and sports programs. The grant will help the YMCA continue to offer these programs, which promote healthy lifestyle habits and combat chronic disease.

Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program funds projects based on Guthrie’s Community Health Needs Assessment. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) requires nonprofit hospitals to complete a community needs assessment (CHNA) every three years.

The following areas of need were identified for 2023-2025: mental health and substance use disorders, obesity, and cancer screening and prevention. For more information about Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program, including instructions on how to apply for a grant, visit www.guthrie.org/about-us/community-benefits.

