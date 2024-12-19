Honor Your Loved Ones on the Memorial Tree of Lights

The holiday season is a time of joy and goodwill. It is also a time for remembering those who have shared our holidays and brought so much happiness to our lives over the years.

To honor loved ones who have passed away, Tioga Friends of Hospice is once again inviting Tioga County residents to participate in the Memorial Tree of Lights. This annual tradition has been in existence in our community for over 30 years, with an evergreen available for lighting in each village: Apalachin, Barton, Berkshire, Campville, Candor, Lockwood, Newark Valley, Nichols, Owego, Richford, Spencer, Tioga Center, Waverly, and Willseyville.

For a suggested donation of $10, a memorial can be purchased in honor of a loved one who has passed. The name of your loved one is also printed once in The Owego Pennysaver during the month of December.

Tioga Friends of Hospice is a not-for-profit organization that provides financial support to charitable organizations that enhance the quality of life for people and their families who are navigating critical and terminal illnesses. Tioga Friends of Hospice also promotes greater awareness of hospice care in our community. The Board of Directors consists of members from across the county and provides direction while overseeing the allocation of funds.

Board President Ruthanne Orth notes, “Our organization was founded in 1993 and over the years, we have compassionately helped many families in need. We are so appreciative of the generous financial support of our community that allows us to continue our mission. The Memorial Tree of Lights is a beautiful way to honor special loved ones.”

To honor your loved ones on your community’s Memorial Tree of Lights, download the form from the tiogafriendsofhospice.org website, enclose cash or a check made out to “Memorial Tree of Lights,” and mail it to: Memorial Tree of Lights, c/o Tioga Friends of Hospice, P.O. Box 638, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

If you do not have access to a computer to download the Memorial Tree of Lights form, please call (607) 687-2835 to request a form to be mailed to you.