Tioga County Property Transactions

On Nov. 26, 2024, property located at 3278 East Beecher Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Michael and Nadeen Callan to William Maclacklin for $250,000.

On Nov. 26, 2024, property located at 721 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from Jane Jarvis, Jody Hollenbeck, and Janet Beebe, to Morris Ryker for $87,000.

On Nov. 27, 2024, property located at 263 Spencer Rd., Town of Candor, from Dustin Tarntino to Dakota Williams for $140,000.

On Dec. 2, 2024, property located at 300 Morris Rd., Town of Barton, from William Jr. and Sharon Peet to Christopher Duran for $87,500.

On Dec. 3, 2024, property located at 18 Iris Dr., Town of Owego, from Devon and Melinda Zurn to Krista Allen for $165,000.