The Old Coot cheers the change

By Merlin Lessler —

It’s been 20-plus years in the making, but knobs, sliders, switches, and other physical controls are making a comeback in automobile design. If you’re less than 30 years old, you’ll wonder what I’m talking about. Allow me to explain.

You could once operate most functions behind the wheel, even blindfolded. Want more heat? Reach over to the slider switch and move it to the right. Need the fan to blow harder? Turn the knob next to the slider switch. You didn’t have to see it. You could feel it. No touchscreen to divert your attention from the road.

Those screens lead to more accidents than cell phones. That’s my take anyhow. The same applies to household appliances. Printed circuit boards and touch screens dominate the landscape. I can’t even change the clock on our Samsung range without downloading an app and connecting to the brain (artificial intelligence) inside the unit.

I won’t get into our washing machine. Another nightmare that decides I can’t change water temperature in a preset mode. I’m too stupid to be allowed that freedom. AI has set aside my desires.

Get in a strange car? Good luck finding out how to control things. Each smart screen is unique and uses symbols that are old coot unfriendly. I can’t even get it right on an elevator when I try to press the “shut the door” button.

Car manuals are now more frequently utilized. I suppose you could read it while driving. No more dangerous than reaching over and navigating through a menu on a touchscreen. A screen that is progressively growing larger and will eventually replace the windshield entirely. Propelling us further into a virtual world.

All hope is not lost. Certain auto manufacturers have realized that touch screens are no longer cutting edge. Tesla and VW are leading the pack and beginning to incorporate knobs and switches for commonly used functions. They had to hire designers who didn’t grow up playing video games and using touch screens. They hired some old coots to guide them towards a new/old future. A safer one!

Comments? Send to mlessler7@gmail.com.