Readers’ Column for December 8, 2024

Good morning, I’ve been talking to a lot of different people, and they actually have had the same problem with dogs in the neighborhood running loose, and the dog catcher isn’t doing anything. They came across the street after me. There are a lot of people on that street, and you can’t do anything to protect yourself. This is in Nichols. We had a female dog catcher years ago who was excellent, but now there are increasing numbers of loose dogs. The owners don’t care and fail to provide proper care for their animals. I wish someone could help with the situation. Oh well, hopefully everybody has a nice holiday.

~

I feel compelled to reply that yes, it would be too much to stop for lunch when you are fleeing a hurricane. Why is everything focused on food? Finding a functioning charging station would be quite lucky, and it takes eight hours for a full recharge, not four. But please do your research before responding, and the diaper remark reflects genuine arrogance, stupidity, and ignorance.

~

Here’s a message for Governor Hochul. You are a worse dictator than Cuomo ever was. All you do is shoot off your mouth and boss people around. In 2026 I am going to vote you out!

~

The Museum’s Gift Shop invites you to come downstairs at the Tioga County Historical Society, 110 Front St., Owego, to shop and enjoy beautiful and affordable decorations and gifts for your loved ones during the spectacular O’Tannenbaum Holiday display of trees and wreaths. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All are invited to visit and enjoy the festive holiday atmosphere and events. Call (607) 687-2460 for details!

~

I read in last week’s column about the Village of Newark Valley considering keeping the 2011 truck. I reviewed the budget for 2024/2025 for Village Central Garage Gas & Diesel Fuel, and $1,200.00 was put in the budget. Under Village Central Garage Vehicle Maintenance, $3,000.00 was allocated. Under Water Trans & Dist Vehicle Maintenance, $1,200.00 was spent. Under Water Trans+Dist Gas & Diesel, $800.00 was allocated in the budget. There was a total of $6,200.00 for a truck that was replaced by a new 5500 RAM with a plow and sander. I am unsure if the entire $6,200.00 was expended, but it was included in the budget and paid for with our tax dollars. What our mayor, four board members, and department heads need is common sense, practicality, and fiscal responsibility.

~

Esther Mathewson would like to thank everyone for the lovely cards she received for her 100th birthday!

~

A sad day for Owego when people who aren’t getting their way regress to middle school antics, vandalism, and bullying.

National Political Viewpoints

The new Trump administration: “We’re goin’ off the rails on the crazy train.” – Ozzie Osbourne

~

I see where Newsom’s having a fit about the credits on the EV’s. Well, why doesn’t somebody do an investigation? Let’s see how many stocks and bonds are invested in windmills, solar panels, and electric vehicles Mr. Newsom has, along with Nancy and the rest of these bureaucrats. Somebody needs to investigate that and let’s just see how many stocks they all have. Let’s see how many Gavin has; I bet you he’s got a trunkload!

~

With the federal cases against Trump now being dismissed, not because he’s innocent as he is not – but because of a DOJ policy created in Nixon and Clinton’s time, the Teflon Don proves one man IS above the law. Congratulations to the low-information voter who is putting a convicted felon into our presidency. Criminal Trump always puts himself first and our Constitution last. Unfortunately, America will find out what tyranny means and it won’t be pretty or what you thought you voted for. Trump disavowed Project 2025 that is implementing it by appointing its creators to cabinet posts. Buckle up!

~

So Biden pardoned the two turkeys yesterday. I figured he’d throw Hunter into that pardon as well. I guess that’s coming in the next few days.

~

The Democrats just can’t seem to figure out why Kamala lost the election. The rest of the country, the majority, just didn’t accept what she was peddling.

~

Trump nominees are targeted with violence and death threats from Democrats. Seriously? And Trump is a threat to democracy? You people threatened to kill people he’s nominated, besides trying to kill him. Your party is pathetic and gone off the deep end. How do you sleep at night?

~

Charles Manson had 12 indictments against him, Donald Trump had 91. Seriously? What’s wrong with that picture?

~

It doesn’t matter who the Republicans put up to run for the cabinet, the Democrats are going to hate them because that’s what Democrats do. Hate, they are the party of hate.

~

So now Trump, who has been convicted of sexual assault, seeks to appoint more people credibly accused of multiple sexual assaults. Will this become a prerequisite for a Trump nomination? No morals? No ethics? Just Trump mini-me’s? The Access Hollywood tape should have been our first clue. Shame on us!

~

Trump, the Pied Piper, just tells outlandish false stories, and his followers line up and swallow hook, line, and sinker his never-ending lies. How gullible some of us Republicans are.

~

Robert F. Kennedy Junior, who decapitated a deceased dolphin and left a dead bear in Central Park, led to the deaths of children in Somalia due to his falsehoods and misinformation about measles and vaccines. Also, Kennedy had a brain worm. What more must we know about this Kennedy character who should never be near science or near the White House, ever, ever?

~

I am unsure if you will print this, but considering the financial burden on towns, cities, and states to support these illegal immigrants that the Democrats advocated for, a suggestion would be to send the deportation costs to the Democrats so they can pay for it and see how they like that.

~

The Democrat losers’ comments are entertaining to read. Now turnabout is fair trade. I hope they enjoy their just rewards for the next four years. MAGA, MAGA, MAGA!

~

So old Joe pardoned Hunter after pledging that he wouldn’t. Just another lie that the whole administration tried to feed to the American people. Well, the American people got the last laugh when they booted him out of office and they put in Donald Trump who’s going to turn this country around in the right direction and make everybody wealthy with their stock and do everything that’s right for the American people. America First! Thank you to the smart Americans who voted for President Trump. No more lies from the Biden administration!

~

I lost respect for Biden four years ago. Now I’m just upset. No president should be able to pardon their own family. If we did what his son did, we would get 20 years in jail. It’s too bad there’s not consequences for his actions. It’s not right. Biden is a liar and not to be considered a good person.

~

Is it Jan. 20 yet? It’s just like Christmas. I’m counting down the days. I cannot wait!

~

So all the Democratic efforts to keep President Trump out of the White House have failed miserably. It would have been great had they used that same effort to serve the American people to solve inflation, crime, illegal immigration, and wars in the Middle East. They may have had a fighting chance in November, but they didn’t see it that way, but the American people did. Thank goodness we’ve got President Trump on the way. Hold on, he’s coming!

~

No one is above the law unless your name is Biden, apparently. Another example of the two-tiered justice system in this country. What a joke.

~

Well pardon me, but did you see the leader of the most corrupt regime in American history, namely Joe Biden, just pardoned his equally perfidious son Hunter, of all his crimes after promising he would never do so? The stench of the Biden administration has poisoned the American landscape for four years. Good riddance, and I just wonder if Joe’s brother is also scheduled for a second pardon.

~

California begins a special session to Trump-proof state laws. Are you kidding me? What does that mean? Let all the illegal alien criminals in the state like you have been? What is wrong with you people? Unbelievable, the hatred you feel for this country.

~

By the way, all you Democrats, Trump used tariffs the last time he was president. And you know what? They worked. They worked wonders for everything they were used for, and they didn’t cause inflation. Boy, you have a short memory.

~

Kamala Harris spent a billion dollars on her campaign, and she’s still out begging for money because she needs another 20 million. Really? And this person was supposed to be qualified to be president? Give me a break!

~

For the life of me, I still cannot figure out why anyone would have voted for Biden and Harris four years ago and now vote for Harris this time around. Thank goodness, the American people were fed up. Enough was enough, for sure. The correct choice was made when Donald Trump was elected as president.

~

Being a Democrat, I am always wary of Republican presidents’ policies, but I have never feared for America’s demise until Trump.

~

The Trump win may not have been an “overwhelming” victory in terms of the actual number of votes, but it is significant when you consider what he was up against: blatant media bias, ten years of constant criticism by the opposing party, two assassination attempts, and multiple lawsuits, many of which involve things that dozens of businesses and politicians engage in daily without facing any consequences. He won without being totally fiscally irresponsible; not spending well over $1,000,000,000 ( that’s one billion, plus), with no accountability; millions going to so-called “entertainers” who failed to entertain. (And, if these people believed in their candidate, wouldn’t they have willingly donated their time?) THAT’S what’s impressive about the win.

~

USA Today reporter: “Harris lost decisively to Trump after he swept all seven battleground states, winning the Electoral College and the popular vote, the first time a Republican has done so since George W. Bush in 2004.” Also, Trump won a district in Manhattan, which looks like it hasn’t happened in the past century. Maybe not overwhelming vote by vote, but certainly significant by other standards.