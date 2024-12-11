Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of December 8, 2024

Posted By: psadvert December 11, 2024

Stray Haven would like to introduce Macho and Oreo this holiday season, both available for adoption through Stray Haven Humane Society in Waverly. A $75 adoption fee includes spay/neuter, microchip, shots, flea treatments, and dewormer.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of December 8, 2024

Pictured is Oreo.

Adoptable pets can be viewed online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay/ Neuter by calling (607) 565-2859.

