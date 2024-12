The 2024 volleyball season concluded last weekend in Glens Falls, N.Y. Owego brought home a regional title on Nov. 16, earning their spot in state play.

Although they did not depart with a state win, they did earn the 2024 NYSCVOA Womens’ Team Sportsmanship Award during the Volleyball Championship playoffs.

This coveted award was presented in Glens Falls. Congratulations!