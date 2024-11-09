Veterans Day 2024: Honoring Tioga County’s Heroes in Owego

As Veterans Day approaches, the Owego Pennysaver invites all veterans and their families across Tioga County to join the community in a heartfelt tribute to those who have served our nation. The annual Veterans Day ceremony will take place on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Owego Glenn A. Warner Post 1371, located at 208 Main St. in Owego.

This special event will honor the brave men and women who have selflessly served in the U.S. Armed Forces, and we encourage veterans from across Tioga County to attend. Your presence at this gathering strengthens the bond of gratitude and respect our community holds for you. Additionally, veterans who are willing to share their personal stories of service are encouraged to do so. These narratives serve as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made in the name of freedom and as an inspiration to future generations.

The Veterans Day ceremony will include opening remarks that reflect on the importance of Veterans Day. The enduring legacy of our military.

Veterans are encouraged to share their personal stories of courage and service. Whether it’s a brief account of an experience overseas or reflections on what serving meant to them.

These stories are a vital part of the program.

The program will feature patriotic performances, including “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America.” These moments of reflection through music by the Owego Free Academy Chamber Singers led by Megan Burrel allow us to honor those who have fought for our country’s values.

The Posting of the Colors will take place, and the POW/MIA table is a part of the ceremony.

A wreath will be laid at the Tioga County Veterans Memorial to pay tribute to the fallen heroes from our community and across the nation.

The ceremony will include a solemn moment of silence to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.

After the formal program, attendees are invited to stay downstairs in the Delmar Dale Sibley Dining Room of the VFW for refreshments and to spend time with fellow veterans and

community members, sharing in camaraderie and reflecting on the day’s meaning.

Sharing your service journey—whether overseas, at home, or after transitioning back into civilian life—adds depth to the understanding of what it means to serve.

As we come together for this important day, let’s remember that Veterans Day is not just about the past; it is about honoring the ongoing contributions of those who have protected our freedoms. Tioga County stands with our veterans, honoring their dedication and ensuring that their stories are heard and remembered.

Let us unite and salute our heroes.