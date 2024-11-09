Owego Boys Varsity Soccer brings home its fourth straight title

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The top-ranked Owego Boys Varsity Soccer team was victorious over Maine-Endwell on Nov. 2. The River Hawks brought home the Sect. IV, Class A title by defeating Maine-Endwell 2-1.

This is the fourth consecutive sectional title for Owego. Owego advances to the Regional final on Nov. 9.

Owego Boys Varsity Soccer Coach, Alessio De Michele, reflected, “We knew this was going to be the most challenging game of the season. There was certainly more pressure on us to continue the undefeated season and defend our last three sectional titles,” and added, “Maine-Endwell gave absolutely everything, and although it wasn’t our prettiest performance of the season, we are so proud of the boys for their mentality to keep fighting, and turn the game around.”

De Michele explained that he felt there was some nervousness when the River Hawks conceded the first goal shortly after halftime, and noted, “But we knew we would create enough chances if we kept doing the right things.”

As the game progressed, De Michele explained that a tactical switch was made, where one defender was sacrificed, and then a second attacker was added with 20 minutes remaining.

At that point, De Michele said, “We rolled the dice, and it was a great combination between our attacking players, and that created the equalizing goal. Once we tied it up, you could feel the momentum switch, and the energy in the stadium changed, too.”

With all eyes on the River Hawks, one shot hit the crossbar and forced a save from the goalkeeper. The win was sealed with a go-ahead goal from a corner kick. Owego’s defense played a critical role in pushing back further momentum from Maine-Endwell.

De Michele expressed, “The star player of this team is actually the entire teamwork between everyone. All eleven players work their socks off to defend, and all eleven contribute to the attack.”

“We have so many different players with goal contributions this season, and that is crucial.”

De Michele is pleased that every player gave their best, with a key factor being the team’s belief in their abilities.

Next up for Owego is the Regional final on Nov. 9. The River Hawks are slated to play the winner of Rye Neck and Our Lady of Lourdes, from Section I and IX respectively.

De Michele remarked that both teams are competitive, and for Owego, “We know at this stage all games will be battles, and we have to be at our best on the ball, and off the ball. We will prepare like we do every game, giving everything we have every day.”

Soccer, De Michele reflected, is a player’s game, so players are prepared for multiple scenarios that they might face. This reinforces their confidence in making the right decision at the right time, and he said, “Being the best versions of themselves on the field.”