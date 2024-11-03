Election day is Tuesday; Final day of early voting is Sunday

By Wendy Post —

This has certainly been an interesting election year, as the battle for political power in the White House continues, culminating on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, and during the General Election. In a country undoubtedly divided in this presidential election, Tuesday’s vote-rendering can take unexpected twists and turns, as we have seen over the past few years, before the results on who will be this country’s next leader are tallied. So, hang tight.

Polls are open on General Election day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and with the following candidates presented on the ballot.

Electors for President and Vice President (vote for one): Candidates Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz (DEM, WOR), Donald J. Trump and JD Vance (REP, CON).

United States Senator (vote for one): Candidates Kirsten E. Gillibrand (DEM, WOR), Michael D. Sapraicone (REP, CON), Diane Sare (LaRouche).

Representative in Congress, 23rd District (vote for one): Candidates Thomas A. Carle (DEM),

Nicholas A. Langworthy (REP, CON).

State Senator, 58th District (vote for one): Candidate Thomas Fellers O’Mara (REP, CON).

Member of the Assembly, 124th District (vote for one): Candidate Christopher S. Friend (REP, CON).

County Legislator, 3rd District (vote for one): Candidate Barbara Roberts (REP).

County Legislator, 6th District (vote for one): Candidates Andrew G. Fagan (DEM), Raymond C. Bunce (REP).

County Legislator, 7th District (vote for up to two): Candidates Keith Flesher (REP),

William H. Standinger III (REP).

Candor Town Justice (vote for one): Candidate Mari K. Townsend (REP).

Nichols Council Member, unexpired term (vote for one): Candidates James L. Campoli (DEM), LeeAnn Tinney (REP).

Tioga Supervisor, unexpired term (vote for one): Candidate Douglas Chrzanowski (REP).

In addition, one amendment to the state constitution will be proposed to the voters of New York State at this election. A copy of the proposal may be obtained by any voter at the Tioga County Board of Elections, 1062 State Route 38, Owego, or online at www.tiogacountyny.gov/departments/board-of-elections/.

This proposal would protect against unequal treatment based on ethnicity, national origin, age,

disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, and pregnancy. It also protects against unequal treatment based on reproductive healthcare and autonomy.

A “YES” vote puts these protections in the New York State Constitution.

A “NO” vote excludes these protections from the State Constitution.

Early voting concludes on Sunday

The Tioga County Board of Elections is reminding voters that they have one more day to vote early (based on the print date of our publication) for the Nov. 5 General Election. Early voting has been taking place since Oct. 26, with heavy traffic reported. If you cast a ballot during Early Voting, you will not be allowed to vote on Election Day.

The final day of early voting is Sunday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tioga County Board of Elections, 1062 State Route 38, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

If you have any questions, contact the Tioga County Board of Elections at (607) 687-8261 or email to VoteTioga@tiogacountyny.gov.

Polling Places for the General Election – Tuesday, November 5, 2024: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly: Town of Barton Districts 1, 2, 3

Barton Town Hall 304 State Route 17C, Waverly: Town of Barton, Districts 4, 7

Lockwood Volunteer Fire Company, 34 Main St., Lockwood: Town of Barton District 5

Berkshire Town Hall, 18 Railroad Ave., Berkshire: Town of Berkshire District 1

Candor Fire Station, 74 Owego Rd., Candor: Town of Candor Districts 1, 3

Weltonville Fire Company, 3232 West Creek Rd., Newark Valley: Town of Candor District 2

Newark Valley Fire Department, 7151 State Route 38, Newark Valley: Town of Newark Valley Districts 1, 2

Nichols United Methodist Church, 59 South Main St., Nichols: Town of Nichols Districts 1, 2

Campville Fire Station, 6153 State Route 17C, Endicott: Town of Owego Districts 1, 2, 3

Living Water Baptist Church, 1405 Taylor Rd., Owego: Town of Owego District 4

Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St. Owego: Town of Owego Districts 5, 6, 7

Owego Shared Services Building, 2272 State Route 434, Apalachin: Town of Owego Districts 8, 11, 14

Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin: Town of Owego Districts 12, 13, 19

Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin: Town of Owego Districts 15, 17

Richford Town Hall, 1 Bowery Lane, Richford: Town of Richford, District 1

Spencer Town Hall, 79 East Tioga St., Spencer: Town of Spencer, Districts 1, 2

Loyal Order of Moose #1595, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego: Town of Tioga District 1

Tioga Town Hall, 54 Fifth Ave., Barton: Town of Tioga District 2

For more information on polling places or the General Election, contact the Tioga County Board of Elections at (607) 687-8261 or email VoteTioga@tiogacountyny.gov.