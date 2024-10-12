Sammy the Silly Rock Snake brings smiles to Spencer

By JoAnn R. Walter —

What started as an activity inspired by a Pinterest post has evolved into a special community project for all to enjoy in Spencer, N.Y. Sammy the Silly Rock Snake, and made of colorful painted rocks, brings smiles to many who visit the Nichols Park Pond in Spencer.

Started nearly two years ago by Jessika Sornberger and her daughter, Evelyn, Sammy has grown substantially from his original green snake head and three-rock body.

Sammy’s beginnings came to be, Jessika said, by, “My daughter’s love for painting, and painting rocks.”

Today, well over 100 rocks take Sammy slithering and side-winding around a portion of the pond.

Visitors will find rocks painted to look like a pickle, a lily pad, and a shark, to name a few, and some with positive messages like “Make a Wish.” Turn a rock over, and you might find a date, or the name of a town where the artist came from.

Jessika explained that when Sammy was first created, she and Evelyn had lived in Spencer, but have since moved back to a family farm in Danby. They return to the park as often as possible, and have enjoyed watching Sammy grow.

The Spencer Library got in on the fun this summer, too. The library hosted a summer reading program for youth, and their Summer Reading Kids added several imaginatively-painted rocks to Sammy.

Art Thompson, who lives near Nichols Park Pond, introduced his grandchildren to Sammy during their summer visit from Georgia. Art’s grandchildren were excited to be part of the rock painting recreation, and their additions were colorful and clever, to include a potato, the American Flag, and funny characters, and all to take part in helping Sammy grow.

Art commented, “It’s a nice feature at the park, and we want to help keep it going.”

Thompson suggested rock artists select a biodegradable paint, as well as take an extra step to apply a clear coating in order to protect their rock masterpieces.

Thompson also helped reinforce Sammy’s sign after it had been vandalized. Jessika mentioned that the sign had, unfortunately, been vandalized three times, and an individual involved was identified.

Jessika and Evelyn hope that Sammy continues to grow, welcome all to add a painted rock, and would like to see it loop around the entire park path. The project has inspired many to get outside and enjoy walking in nature at Nichols Park Pond.

You can follow Sammy’s growth on the “Sammy the Silly Rock Snake” group page on Facebook.

To learn more about the park, visit https://nicholsparkpond.com.