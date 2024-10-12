Candor’s Fall Festival – Celebrating 26 Years!

By Carol A. Henry —

Celebrating 26 years of pulling the community together for an annual Fall Festival, the Candor Chamber of Commerce has a lot to offer again this year. Highlighted around the Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers Annual Show, that event being held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall, there will be carving demonstrations, and raffles, along with many more events throughout the community including yard sales and pop-up events.

Although not the first event of the weekend, there will be a kick-off “Family Fall Block Party” at the Town Hall Pavilion, located at 101 Owego Rd., sponsored by the Candor Chamber of Commerce and Candor Farmers Market on Friday, Oct. 11, from 5-8 p.m. There will be live bands, vendors, produce, a food truck, fire pits, S’mores bar, and much more, plus a chance to vote for your favorite scarecrow.

A Halloween Costume Event will be held at the Candor Children’s Closet and Boutique, with free used costumes for children, on Friday, Oct. 11, from 4-6 p.m. This event will be held on Main Street above the Food Pantry.

Don’t forget to check out the many vendors who will be set up at Side Hill Acres Goat Farm, located at 79 Spencer Rd., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday. Vendors and activities include Finger Lakes Wineries, wine and cheese tastings, a kids’ activity area, and local craft vendors. Tour the goat barn, mingle with the goats, bring a camera for some photos. Take-out food will be available.

A visit to Iron Kettle’s Spooktacular events (www.ironkettlefarm.com) isn’t complete without visiting the animals, and Grandma’s Barn full of crafts and goodies from various vendors. The farm grounds are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with activities beginning at noon on weekdays in October, and open at 10 a.m. on weekends.

Bostwick’s Antique Mall, 1121 Owego Rd., will also have an outdoor flea market on the front lawn with special sales and discounts, door prizes, and raffles on Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. until close. They are closed on Sunday. Vendors for their event can call (607) 659-4842 for more information.

At Power & Paddle Shoe outlet, located at 1035 Owego Rd., they will be celebrating Dansko Day with Fall Festival Specials on Friday and Saturday (closed on Sunday). Don’t forget to enter to win a free pair of Dansko footwear.

Kathy’s Korner Gift Shop, at 506 Owego Rd., offers a huge fall Christmas clearance, door prize, and a multifamily yard sale on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is entertainment for the entire family throughout the Candor community including pop-up yard sales, and roadside markets such as Huizinga Farmstead at 463 Ithaca Rd., where you will find fresh produce and a great pumpkin display. They are open every day through Halloween, from dawn to dusk.

There are many other events that are free and open to the public, including the annual Friends of the Candor Library Book Sale, taking place at 2 Bank St. on Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be over 7,500 used books, DVDs, CD, Puzzles, and more.

Speaking of books, if you are looking for Candor History books, or want to find out what’s happening at the Candor History Center, stop in at 25 Main St. between noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, where Historical Society members will be on hand to help with any of your Candor history questions.

And join the Candor Historical Society on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. for Phil Jordan’s free and informative commentary on Candor’s past residents, and as you enjoy this annual free Cemetery Walk through Maple Grove Cemetery.

Looking for crafts or antiques, the New Quilters On The Block Quilt Show will be at the EMS building, located on Main Street, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Millpond Antiques, at 54 McCarty St., and where vintage meets modern, will have free refreshments and a free drawing for a gift basket. They are open Friday, from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More Antiques and Vintage Furniture and Home Décor will be at Valley View Vintage, 86 Howard Hill Rd., from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Need a relaxing break, check out the open house at Serenity Bodyworks, located at 85 Main St., on Saturday from 1-6 p.m. and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Warm up with a stop in at Fay’s Fitness’ Open House, 41 Owego Rd., and help them celebrate their 30-plus years in business from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday for a Construction Celebration and Appreciation Event. Align with Sara will be at Fay’s Fitness on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Stop by and try your hand at spear throwing at Thunderbird Atlatl on Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 90 Main St.

Looking for breakfast on Saturday? Stop in at Beebe’s Sap House, located at 809 Spencer Rd., for a Pancake Breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. The breakfast is sponsored by the Candor Valley Riders Snowmobile Club.

And for a tasty afternoon treat you can enjoy Pie a la mode, from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, at the McKendree Global Methodist Church, located at 224 Owego St. The Methodist Sisters in Community will be serving up pie and ice cream for $5; just pie is $3 and just ice cream is $2.

Whatever your plans are for Candor’s Fall Festival weekend, consider entering their annual Scarecrow Contest. There is no entry fee, but in order to be included you must fill out the entry form available on the Candor Chamber’s website, www.candornychamber.org. No adult or political themes, all entries must be in good taste, and scarecrows must be in place for judging by Oct. 9. Winners will be announced on Oct. 12. If you want to vote for your favorite scarecrow, stop by the Friday night Block Party and vote!

End the weekend’s festivities with an old-fashioned hymn sing at the Candor Congregational Church, located at 134 Main St., on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 5-6:30 p.m. Refreshments will follow.

For more information on these and additional events, times and dates, visit www.candornychamber.org or email to Candornychamber@gmail.com.