VFW Auxiliary 1371 members awarded at recent convention

At a recent VFW Convention, held in Albany N.Y., awards were presented to VFW Auxiliary 1371.

Dorolyn Perry received 1st place for Poppies and National Home, 2nd place for Auxiliary Outreach, and 3rd place for Veterans & Family Support. She was chairman for all of those committees.

Linda Barrett received an award for 100% membership before a deadline in June.

Membership awards were presented to Joan Vassil, senior vice president, 56 years; Dorolyn Perry, secretary, 49 years; and President Jean Marie Sabol, 47 years.

The VFW Auxiliary has committees to aid veterans and children. Programs include Americanism, Buddy Poppy and National Home, Historian and Media Relations, Hospital Legislation, Membership, a Continuing Education Scholarship, Veterans & Family Support, and Youth Activities.

The Auxiliary would like to welcome eligible persons to join them. Relatives of those who served overseas are eligible.

For more information, call the VFW at (607) 687-1371.