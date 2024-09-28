Guest Editorial: Support a Healthy Pregnancy from the Very Beginning with TOI’s WIC Program

Finding out you are pregnant is a life-changing moment. As you start this incredible journey, it is especially important to focus on eating well and staying healthy. Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) Program is here to provide the support you need, offering health and nutrition assistance to pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding individuals, as well as infants and children under the age of five. You can start benefiting from WIC as soon as you learn about your pregnancy.

How can I make sure I am getting the right nutrition for my growing baby? Are there foods I should not eat? These are common questions that WIC nutritionists at Tioga Opportunities, Inc. frequently address.

With WIC, you’ll receive foods that meet your specific needs during pregnancy, including whole grains, peanut butter, eggs, dairy, beans, fruits, vegetables, and more. Our knowledgeable nutritionists also help you learn about healthy eating habits during and after pregnancy, how to shop for WIC-approved foods, reading food labels, family-friendly recipes, and meal planning.

If you are thinking about breastfeeding your baby, Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s WIC Program is here to support you every step of the way. We offer educational resources, support from experienced Breastfeeding Peer Counselors and Certified Lactation Counselors, as well as breast pumps and other essential supplies. Additionally, breastfeeding participants receive a larger quantity of food. WIC can also help educate your support team so they know how to help you throughout your breastfeeding journey.

WIC is committed to helping you give your baby the best possible start. Participants in WIC have healthier pregnancies and births. WIC is also beneficial for your baby; WIC babies tend to have higher birth weights, better access to healthcare, and higher immunization rates. As your child grows, they can continue receiving healthy food through WIC. Toddlers and preschoolers enrolled in WIC eat more fruits and vegetables, and later on, they do better in school!

With so much on your plate, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed, but WIC makes it easy to sign up and participate. You can learn if you are eligible, enroll and do appointments by phone or at a WIC office, your choice! After enrollment you can also do some appointments online. Shopping with WIC is easy, too. Just swipe your eWIC card like a debit card at the register to buy your WIC-approved foods. WIC offers flexible options to fit your needs, giving you more time for what matters most.

Good nutrition during pregnancy helps your baby grow up healthy and strong. Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s WIC Program is here to support you and your growing family! To learn more visit www.tiogaopp.org, email wic@tiogaopp.org or call (607) 687-3147.