Town of Nichols announces tire and electronic cleanup set for October 11 and 12

The Town and Village of Nichols will hold a tire and electronic cleanup on Friday, Oct. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Town of Nichols Highway Garage, located at 170 Buck Rd.

Town and Village of Nichols residents may bring up to six clean tires (max 20-inches in size) at no charge, and up to an additional six tires will be accepted for a fee of $2 per tire.

No agricultural or commercial tires or tires from any businesses will be accepted. No tires on rims will be accepted.

As for electronic waste, see the acceptable items list on Tioga County’s website at tiogacountyny.gov/Sustainability under “2023 Acceptable E-Waste”, or at the Nichols Town Hall.

Clean scrap metal will also be accepted at no charge. Proof of Town or Village of Nichols residency is required.

The Town of Nichols and Tioga County Sustainability present this program.