‘Bark to School’ event taking place on September 15; Games, prizes, treats and more at the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park

By Wendy Post —

On Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Owego Dog Owners Group, a nonprofit organization, will host a “Bark to School” event for dogs at the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, located within Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y.

This free event will feature games, prizes for the pups, treats for adults, and plenty of K9 fun!

Thanks to our sponsors, Buddy Bunnell and Armstrong Music House, pups and their owners will be treated to a morning break with some fun mixed in, and as they take a break from the hectic back to school schedule.

Come on down and test out your dog’s agility, or just take a stroll in the park. Donations are always accepted. You can find the Owego Dog Owners Group on Facebook to learn more.

The Owego Dog Owners Group will also be represented at Porchfest this year, so stay tuned!