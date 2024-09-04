The Awakening of Self-Awareness; A New Approach to Living

By Sister Chirya —

A critical mass of human beings empowering a new approach to living is one of the most important things going on today. Going within the self and drawing power from inner spiritual resources, we are moving away from an external material focus. The life-sustaining energy of spiritual knowledge frees the soul from the limitations of the old model of body consciousness that has lasted a few thousand years.

This resurgence of the awareness of the human spirit is quietly growing, amidst the current threat of war and breakdown of external social, economic and political systems of the world. It begins with simply taking a mental step back and observing your thoughts, feelings, attitudes, and actions.

Self-awareness is easy, as I now understand my true story. I am an eternal being of light energy. My form is an invisible point of pure light consciousness. I am made in the image of my Father, and like my Father I was never born and I will never die. I am imperishable. I am peaceful and powerful. I feel renewed, no longer ordinary, delighted as this self-awareness continues to grow.

Just as we make it a priority to keep our phone battery fully charged everyday, we must also make it a priority to keep the battery of the soul fully charged. To be unified, filled and sustained by God, take time to empower yourself daily.

Pause during the day to sit quietly and connect your mind to the One Source, the Master Generator. In this awareness, allow yourself to recharge and renew with peace.

God explains, “When you remember Me, I become present. If people knew Me accurately and remembered Me with their heart, they would never forget Me. As your eternal Parent, I nourish the soul, mind, and heart of my beloved children with truth and love.”

Being empowered and blessed by God, I become full, complete, and conquer selfish needs. Thus I can be naturally generous to share the fruits of my good wishes and pure thoughts without any obligation.

The whole of humanity is like a human world tree with each human being connected with the Seed, God. We appreciate how we are connected, what we have in common, how to be in community and conversation with each other. So with a unified front we are ready to mobilize for the next situation and move forward together.

“Only a powerful soul can offer love. Only a powerful soul can afford to be humble. If we are weak, then we become selfish. If we are empty, we take. But if we are filled, we automatically give to all. That is our nature.” – Dadi Prakashmani

