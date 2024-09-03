September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month

Contributed by Rick Neild, and ‘Team Timmy’ —

As we are now moving into fall, which personally is my favorite season, crisp mornings, falling leaves, and even the air seams cleaner and produces a special kind of energy; but along with the good comes a time of severe loss. It’s during the fall that our son Tim was born, it was also when we lost him to suicide.

With September being Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, there are some good points of awareness and education that are being held to hopefully reduce this epidemic.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 1 p.m., there will be the annual presentation of the “Field of the Fallen and Forgotten” on the front lawn of the Ronald E. Dougherty County office building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego. The 660 flags represent the 22 soldiers that take their own lives each day for the month of September, therefore the military motto STOP 22 came into being and it holds a very special meaning to myself and family.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, the annual “Ruck March for Them” will be held at Waverly Glen Park, located at 85 Moore St. in Waverly, starting at 9 a.m. with check in and breakfast, and the Ruck starting at 10 a.m.

The Ruck itself is a 5K walk or run, most wearing a backpack carrying 22 lbs., again representing the 22 soldiers who take their lives each day. This will be followed by a BBQ and information fair, along with live music beginning at 11 a.m.

While my family and I feel this loss more from the military view, it does not in any way overshadow anyone else who has suffered the loss of a loved one, friend, or otherwise. The depth of loss is very real and agonizing, it’s something you never will get over; however, there is always hope.

The truth of the matter is that life goes on. We need to learn to navigate each and every day and find a way to not only carry on with our lives, but by doing so keeping their memory and life alive.

As time goes on you gain a different appreciation of life and the blessings that come with it. Stay away from that rabbit hole of self-pity, blame, and despair. Yes, the new normal sucks; being negative is no way to live, being miserable only causes more damage.

If you find yourself in this place and state of mind, seek help. You can contact Wendy Arnold, who is the Tioga County Suicide prevention representative. If you’re military contact Mike Middaugh, who is the Tioga County VA Rep.

For survivors, there is also a group headed by Deb Maxwell called “Smiling through the Storm”. This group is comprised of those have lost someone to suicide; we get together monthly to share our feelings and memories of those we’ve lost. This year, on Saturday, Sept. 7, we are attending an in-person retreat for a day where we will visit and talk and share with the hope that it becomes an annual affair. Sharing with those who have felt this loss is very helpful.

On another positive note, my family and I have established “Team Timmy” in memory of Captain Timothy M. Neild, a Veteran of 18 and a half years of military service, Afghanistan war service, Bronze Star recipient, loving husband, father, brother, and son. We award scholarships for both college and trade schools through the Candor and Spencer Van Etten school districts. We also hold the annual “Team Timmy” Ride for Life.

This motorcycle ride is held each year to financially support our scholarship funding with the $10.00 per rider donation. The 2025 event will be Saturday, June 7, with more details to follow.