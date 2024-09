What’s Happening for the week of September 1, 2024

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

SEPTEMBER

Storytime Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. (Note: there will be no Storytime from Aug. 27-Sept. 5.)

Storytime and Creation, every Saturday at 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina; drop in any time between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Kid’s Market at the Berkshire Free Library, 12519 NY-38, Berkshire, every Wednesday through Sept. 4 starting at 1 p.m. Adults need to be accompanied by children to receive free produce.

Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupon booklets will be available (dependent on income) at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sept. 30, or while supplies last.

Conversational Spanish with Mrs. Margarita Valentin. The group meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials begins Sept. 15 through May 11, 8-11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego. Regular menu also available; includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments are available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday thru Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335 or email info@tiogaopp.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s remote support group, third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Bingo, second Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Threads Group meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn, an open fibers group, every Tuesday at noon, Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 1

Celebrate Recovery Sunday, 10 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego. Support for everyone affected by addiction.

SEPTEMBER 2

Rummage and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nichols Methodist Church, 59 S. Main St, Nichols. There will be small appliances, household necessities and decor, books, and electronics. There will be a $2 Bag Sale at 1:30 p.m.

Old Home Day Bicentennial Celebration, Parade at 10:01 a.m., Celebration following the Parade at Kirby Park in Nichols until 4 p.m. There will be live music by the Kirby Band, Amelia Mills, Andy Fagan, Dave Hilldebrandt, Bob White, and the Dean Goble Band. There will also be a car show on the backside of Kirby Park, and during the celebration.

SEPTEMBER 3

Toddler Tuesdays begin, 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 25 Tioga St., Waverly. For more information, email to jes49@cornell.edu.

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections), 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Susquehanna Valley Audubon meeting and dish to pass supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Clubhouse, 78 Piper St., Sayre. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to share and their own table service; dessert, coffee, and tea will be provided. The program, at 7:30 p.m., is Michelle Morningstar presenting on Photography and Birds. All are welcome. For more information, call Inga Wells at (607) 425-7426 or visit www.susquehannavalleyaudubon.org.

SEPTEMBER 3

Makerspace Book Club, 5 to 6 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. As a club member, you will get to imagine and plan your own amusement park and CREATE an object that would be part of your park. For ages 10 and older. Call the Library at (570) 888-7117 to register.

SEPTEMBER 4

NY Connects Office Hours, 1-3 p.m., Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Visit to learn how TOI can help you.

SEPTEMBER 5

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Berkshire Free Library’s Annual Pie and Ice Cream Social, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Berkshire Fire Hall, Route 38, Berkshire. If you would like to help by baking, call (607) 657-4418 or visit berkshirefreelibrary.org.

Stories, songs and a craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about the alphabet. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

WIC Clinic, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Berkshire Community Center, 11 Jewitt Hill Rd., Berkshire.

SEPTEMBER 6

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

Senior Sampler – Art Class and Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 719 Main St., Apalachin (wait list only).

Mental Health Subcommittee meeting, 9 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82812220818?pwd=bYoeXYzGV5ICU6mam4rZi9FADall8i.1; Meeting ID: 828 1222 0818; Passcode: 422692.

SEPTEMBER 7

Owego United Methodist Church Parking Lot Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 261 Main St., Owego.

Worship Together in the Park, 2-8 p.m., Hickories Park Bandshell, Owego. There will be free music, food, fellowship, and the Word. Bring lawn chairs. In case of rain the event will take place at Lakeview Chapel, Day Hollow Road, Owego.

“Fall” for Raptors Live Raptor Show, 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., Waterman Conservation Center, 403 Hilton Rd., Apalachin. Adults (non-member) are $18; children 12 and under are $12; children two and under are free. Register online at www.watermancenter.org.

SEPTEMBER 9

Berkshire Free Library Trustees meeting, 3:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Free Library, 12519 State Route 38, Berkshire. Email Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

Wobble Trap 6-Week League, Mondays, starts at 4 p.m., Berkshire Rod and Gun Club, McMahon Road, Berkshire. For more information, call (607) 657-2702.

Common Time Choral Group Auditions and Rehearsal, Auditions at 6:30 p.m. with Rehearsal to follow at 7 p.m., Park Church, 208 W. Gray St., Elmira. For more information, call (607) 738-2242.

Dungeons and Dragons, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Scheduled bi-weekly for ages 13 and older; signups for D&D required. For more information, call (570) 888-7117.

Valley Chorus Winter Holiday Concert sign ups, 6 p.m., Waverly High School in Kevin Doherty‘s music room in the back of the school.

WIC Clinic, 1-6:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

SEPTEMBER 10

Alcohol and Substance Abuse Subcommittee meeting, 10:30 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84083660297?pwd=Sao6b8phhNd7zOQ1omEY3airPlqSVA.1; Meeting ID: 840 8366 0297; Passcode: 815682.

Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities meeting, 9 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89125134277?pwd=d9ehJ8M8701WtZCVn5YuR2LmROdGTe.1; Meeting ID: 884 0568 1996; Passcode: 209573.

Voter Basics: Civics vs. Politics, 1 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Join the Food Bank of the Southern Tier for this interactive presentation that will help you learn how to make sure you’re registered to vote, when and where to vote, know who represents you, and who your candidates are in the upcoming elections. Register online at http://www.tinyurl.com/voterbasics, call TOI at (607) 687-4120, or email to aging@tiogaopp.org.

SEPTEMBER 11

Athens Senior Citizens Luncheon, noon, Athens Wesleyan Church. Bring a dish to pass and table service. Coffee provided.

Dinosaurs are the topic of the Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Please use the Valley Senior Center entrance to go downstairs. Elevator is available. Bring fossils or rocks to be identified too. For more information, visit www.chehannarocks.com/, or call Inga at (607) 425-7426.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 1-4 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 South Main St., Newark Valley. Get compassionate, affordable, and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

SEPTEMBER 12

The Ninth Regular Tioga County Legislative meeting of 2024 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Evening Book Club – James, by Pervical Everett, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 13

Bill Gaither – Moments To Remember Tour, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Johnson City, 1321 Reynolds Rd., Johnson City. To purchase tickets, visit www.itickets.com/register/new/479226?.

SEPTEMBER 14

Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Home Central, 152 Central Ave., Owego. Proceeds benefit Tioga County Rural Ministry.

Chicken BBQ, noon until sold out, South Side Fire Company, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego. Includes half chicken with choice of two sides and a roll for $15, or 1/4 chicken with a choice of two sides and a roll for $10.

Designer Bag Bingo Fundraiser, 1 p.m., VFW, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $40 for advance tickets and $50 on the day of the event. Tickets are available at the VFW.

The Gospel group “GloryWay” Concert, 6 p.m., East Smithfield Federated Church, corner of Church and Main Streets, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be received to support GloryWay’s ministry.

Loss of a Spouse One Day Seminar, 10 a.m. to noon and / or 2 to 4 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Pre Register at griefshare.org/spouse. For more information, call (607) 687-3261.

SEPTEMBER 16

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Common Time Choral Group Auditions and Rehearsal, Auditions at 6:30 p.m. with Rehearsal to follow at 7 p.m., Park Church, 208 W. Gray St., Elmira. For more information, call (607) 738-2242.

SEPTEMBER 17

Adult Book Club, 6 p.m., Berkshire Free Library, Route 38, Berkshire. Call (607) 657-4418 or visit berkshirefreelibrary.org for more information.

Makerspace Book Club, 5 to 6 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. As a club member, you will get to imagine and plan your own amusement park and CREATE an object that would be part of your park. For ages 10 and older. Call the Library at (570) 888-7117 to register.

SEPTEMBER 18

Ice Cream Social, Whittemore Hill Global Methodist Church, 6-8 p.m., 1349 Whittemore Hill Rd., Owego.

Agency Spotlight: Community Connections, 1:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. and Southern Tier Independence Center for a free presentation sharing information about NY Connects Resource Directory, HEAP Heating and Clean and Tune, and the TRAID Assistive Technology Loan Closet. Call (607) 687-4120 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Becoming a Section 8 Homeowner Education Course with Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services, 5-6:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Specifically designed for Section 8 voucher recipients, you will learn how the Section 8 voucher assists with a mortgage; what mortgage programs work best for Section 8 recipients; and learn to understand your credit score and how to improve it. You may also qualify for up to $20,000 in down payment assistance. Dinner will be provided. Register online at https://www.ithacanhs.org/event/s8-sept2024.

SEPTEMBER 19

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Afternoon Book Club – Blood Shot by Sara Paretsky, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84949829635?pwd=JrTttgm1abPSQPcSnnbNkzamIcvehv.1; Meeting ID: 849 4982 9635; Passcode: 495084. Members are required to attend in person.

SEPTEMBER 20

Spencer Senior Social Hour and Frauds and Scams Presentation with Tioga State Bank, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy a meal at 11:30 a.m. with the presentation at 12:15 p.m. Call (607) 687-4120 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

SEPTEMBER 25

Apalachin Lions Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre Registration required by calling 2-1-1, or online at www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Register the Tuesday before Sept. 24 at 8:30 a.m. until full.

Flu Shot Clinic with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Flu vaccines are available for those aged 19 and older. Walk-ins are welcome. Bring your insurance card. Call (607) 687-5333 with any questions.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

SEPTEMBER 26

Bookworms Unite, A Bookless Book Club, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. NY Connects is your trusted place to go for free, unbiased information and assistance for resources in Tioga County. Visit NY Connects office hours to learn how TOI can help you/

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get compassionate, affordable, and confidential acute and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

SEPTEMBER 27

LEGO Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols. For ages four to 15.

Smart Shopping: Couponing and Income Boosters for Grocery Savings with Visions Federal Credit Union, 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Learn tips and ways to manage and effectively use coupons to save on essential purchases. Call (607) 687-4120 or email to aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

SEPTEMBER 27 to SEPTEMBER 29

Newark Valley High School Class of 1974 50th reunion. Contact them at nvhsclassof1974@gmail.com for more information about tickets; registration information can be found at www.nvhs1974.org. All classmates are welcome.

SEPTEMBER 28

North Barton Grange #45 150th Birthday celebration, noon to 4 p.m., 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly.

Books and a Bonfire, noon to 4 p.m.; listen to stories out in the garden, toast marshmallows over the fire, and paint a pumpkin! Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are welcome. Registration is required and the rain date will be the following Saturday. Call the Library to register at (570) 888-7117. Hosted by 2 Rivers Insurance.

Craft and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Berkshire Fire Department, Route 38, Berkshire.

OCTOBER 4 and 5

Oktoberfest, Most Holy Rosary, 2596 Main St., Maine, N.Y., Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be food, a bake sale, basket raffle, 50/50 super raffle, kids’ games, adult games, and entertainment. Visit https://mostholyrosary-maineny.org/Oktoberfest for more details.

OCTOBER 7

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the NV High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the NV High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.