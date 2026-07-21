Town Board Meeting to address dog control

The July 21 Newark Valley Town Board Meeting, set for 7 p.m. at the Town Hall at 109 Whig St., will feature talks about the Department of Agriculture and Markets Article 7 law, and the hardship it has placed on small municipalities’ Dog Control Officers and residents.

A press release regarding the meeting noted that there is no shelter contract for dog control in Newark Valley, as well as in Berkshire and Candor.

One Dog Control Officer, Denise Liske, covers all three towns, and her hands are tied without a shelter contract.

All those concerned about this hardship are encouraged to attend the meeting to join the discussion.