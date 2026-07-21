TCAS Farmers Market Enters Fourth Week at Marvin Park, Championing Local Agriculture Alongside Regional Markets

The newly launched Tioga County Agricultural Society Farmers Market is entering its fourth week, bringing a vibrant selection of local goods to the community every Saturday morning. The market is the brainchild of members of the Tioga County Fair Board, who established it to create a dedicated space for regional growers, crafters, and farmers to connect directly with local consumers.

The market runs on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds at Marvin Park in Owego. Both admission and parking are entirely free for shoppers.

Visitors can explore a diverse array of local items, including fresh produce and farm-fresh eggs, locally sourced meats, honey and maple syrup, homemade jams and freshly baked breads, and handcrafted gifts and unique artisan crafts.

To support local businesses and foster a robust community hub, the Tioga County Fair Board is offering free booths for all sellers throughout the 2026 season. There is zero cost to participate, and no season-long commitment is required, giving seasonal growers and part-time crafters the flexibility to set up whenever they choose.

The long-term goal of the Fair Board is to establish the TCAS Farmers Market as a permanent, lasting staple of the community. In alignment with this mission to strengthen the regional food system, the board also encourages community members to support the 7 Counties Farmers Market, which operates in the Church of the Nazarene parking lot in Owego on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Fridays from 3-7 p.m. Notably, the 7 Counties Farmers Market accepts SNAP benefits, helping to ensure fresh food access for all residents.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to make local markets a regular part of their weekly routine, supporting multiple avenues of local commerce to build a resilient, healthy community.

Sellers interested in securing a free spot at the TCAS Farmers Market, or community members seeking more information, can contact the Tioga County Fair Board directly at (607) 223-2023.