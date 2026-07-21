Tioga County Rural Ministry Receives Over $100,000 Donation to Help Meet Urgent Community Needs 

Tioga County Rural Ministry received a personal donation of over $100,000 on July 6 from Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding – Weitsman Recycling, to help meet the growing need for emergency financial assistance among local residents.

According to TCRM, requests for financial assistance have reached an urgent level, with the top three needs currently being fuel, utilities, and food. According to TCRM Executive Director, Sr. Mary O’Brien, over half of assistance requests come from individuals who are employed full-time but struggle to keep up with rising costs and unexpected expenses.

“Our community has been so hard hit, especially with the rising cost of living and the economic pressures so many families are facing right now,” said Weitsman, adding, “I want to help in any way I can.”

For Weitsman, the donation reflects a deep commitment to giving back to the community and helping neighbors during difficult moments.

“This donation speaks volumes about Adam and his compassion for this community,” says O’Brien. “He not only understands the challenges local families are facing but responds meaningfully when help is needed most.”

TCRM provides support beyond food assistance, helping local residents navigate urgent needs related to rent, utilities, fuel, car repairs, and other emergency financial situations. As economic pressures continue to affect households across the region, the donation will allow the organization to respond quickly and compassionately to more individuals and families in need.

“This is about taking care of our neighbors,” Weitsman says. “There are hardworking people right here in our community who are doing everything they can, and sometimes they just need a little help getting by; I’m grateful to be able to support the important work that Tioga County Rural Ministry is doing.”