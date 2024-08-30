Waits Cemetery Association to host ‘Yard and Bake Sale’ on August 31

For the purposes of preservation, on Aug. 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Waits Cemetery Association, at 5108 Valley Rd. in Owego, will host a Yard and Bake Sale (rain or shine). Donated household items will be displayed inside and outside the church building.

The public is invited to come in and view the community’s beautiful NYS and National Historic Landmark.

Waits Church, originally called “Waits Settlement Methodist Episcopal Church”, was established in 1837 with services being held in the schoolhouse. In 1853 the Church was built at a cost of $1,500 on land donated by Henry Wait, Jr.

The Church became the focal point in the community, not only as a house of worship, but also as a social center for community life. Activities such as ice cream socials, community dinners and children’s programs were held there, providing people with an opportunity to enjoy an afternoon or evening in fellowship with their neighbors.

The Church remained active until the late 1960’s. In 1974 the Wyoming Conference declared it abandoned and deeded it over to The Waits Cemetery Corporation.

This Greek Revival-style church and cemetery are striking landmarks in the rolling hills and pastoral setting of the Waits Settlement community in the town of Owego. Waits Church, listed on both the State and National Registries of Historic Places, is one of the very few pre-civil war country churches still standing in the nation. As such it needs to be preserved, not only for the present but also for generations to come.

For more information, or to make a tax-deductible donation to assist in the restoration of this historic treasure, contact The Waits Cemetery Corporation. Proceeds support preservation efforts.

The Waits Cemetery Corporation, 3247 Montrose Turnpike, Owego, N.Y. 13827