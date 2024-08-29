Owego Police arrest Armed Carjacking suspect

On Monday, Aug. 19, 2024 at approximately 10:15 .m., the Village of Owego Police were investigating a Burglary at a industrial property at 200 West Ave. in the Village of Owego when the suspect, who was later identified as Nicholas Cron, age 30 from Athens, Pa., was burglarizing a building when he was confronted by a civilian. According to police, Cron brandished a firearm and then fled on foot.

While searching for the fleeing suspect, and at about 11:25 a.m., Owego Police Officers located Cron, who ran to a nearby vehicle at the intersection of Fox and McMaster Streets. Cron approached the vehicle and brandished the firearm and Carjacked the driver, according to police. Cron then fled the area in the stolen vehicle, eluding capture.

An active search and pursuit of the suspect continued by Owego Police, who were aided by the New York State Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department. Owego Police utilized the K-9 Units as well as the State Police, and the Tioga Sheriff’s Deputies launched aerial Drones in the search.

The New York State Police, the NYSP Violent Felony Warrant Squad, NYSP Community Stabilization Unit, Waverly Police, and Sayre Police continued the search and pursuit throughout south Owego, Nichols, Waverly, and Pennsylvania. During this active search and pursuit, Cron had stolen numerous vehicles and property from several additional victims.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, at approximately 6 p.m. the New York State Violent Felony Warrant Squad was able to ascertain Cron’s location in the area of Pennsylvania Turnpike and Gould Road in the Town of Owego. Owego Police Officers and Owego Police K-9 arrived on scene to assist the NYSP.

Cron was confronted by Law Enforcement and began to flee the scene in a stolen UTV, but he crashed the vehicle. Owego Police and NYSP Officers were able to capture and arrest Nicholas Cron after a brief struggle. There were no injuries reported during the apprehension.

Nicholas Cron was charged with Robbery in the First Degree (B Felony), Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree (B Felony), Burglary in the Second Degree (C Felony), and Criminal Possession of a Firearm in the Third Degree (D Felony). Cron was arraigned at the Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court by Justice Boland and remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $100,000 Cash or $200,000 Bail Bond, or a $1,000,000 Secured Bond. Additional Charges are pending by participating agencies.

The Owego Police Department would like to thank all the participating agencies for their assistance in the search and the subsequent arrest of the individual.