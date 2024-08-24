Senior Citizens Foundation grant delivery underway!

The Old Coot, Merlin Lessler, recently delivered checks from the Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation (TCSCF) to Sister Mary O’Brien of TCRM, and to Justin Bloss of the Tioga County Open Door Mission. TCSCF provides grants annually to local nonprofits that address the needs and wellbeing of Tioga’s senior population.

These are two of dozens of donations being made this month. Lessler is a longtime member of the TCSCF board, which is chaired by Keith Nichols, M.D.

Since its first distribution in 1982, TCSCF has made an average annual donation of $55,000 to various organizations that aim to make the lives of Tioga’s older citizens better. In total, TCSCF has been able to pump in excess of 2.3 million dollars into Tioga County to benefit its older citizens.

To learn more about TCSCF, and how to make a donation to help keep the Foundation alive and growing, visit https://tcseniorfoundation.com.