Coughlin & Gerhart to host seminars in September

The Tioga County Chamber recently announced that Coughlin & Gerhart will be hosting a seminar on commercial real estate and another on business succession planning during the month of September.

The first seminar, commercial real estate, will take place on Sept. 10 at noon at the Board of Education Building in Owego, and is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided.

To register for the Sept. 10 seminar, visit www.tiogachamber.com/events/details/second-attorney-workshop-2024-1674.

According to the chamber of commerce, this event will keep the public informed about commercial real estate matters.

On Sept. 24, at noon, Coughlin & Gerhart will present a seminar on business succession planning. This seminar will also take place at the Board of Education Building in Owego.

For more information or to register for the Sept. 24 seminar, visit www.tiogachamber.com/events/details/final-attorney-workshop-2024-1675.

The chamber wrote, in a release, “Coughlin and Gerhart are attorneys who work to ensure their clients are prepared for all possible outcomes. Their previous workshop collaboration with the Chamber was a huge success. They make sure all levels of leasing knowledge can understand and benefit from their presentation.”

The Board of Education Room is located at 5 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego. To learn more about the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, call (607) 687-7335 or email to Business@tiogachamber.com.