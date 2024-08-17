Pertussis (Whooping Cough) cases reported in Tioga County

Tioga County Public Health is advising the public that multiple cases of Pertussis (also known as Whooping Cough) have been reported in Tioga County, N.Y. It is a highly contagious bacterial infection affecting the respiratory system that is spread through droplets when a person coughs or sneezes.

Review the listed symptoms, make sure your family is up to date on their pertussis vaccination (also known as Tdap for adults or DTaP for children), and contact your healthcare provider if you have concerns about yourself or someone else in your household showing signs of the virus. Symptoms usually appear between five and 10 days after exposure to pertussis.

Early symptoms at Stage 1 can last for one to two weeks and usually include a runny or stuffed-up nose, a low-grade fever (less than 100.4°F), a mild, occasional cough (babies do not do this), Apnea (life-threatening pauses in breathing), or Cyanosis (turning blue or purple) in babies and young children.

In its early stages, whooping cough appears to be nothing more than the common cold. Therefore, doctors often do not suspect or diagnose it until the more severe symptoms appear.

Later symptoms at Stage 2 appear one to two weeks after the first symptoms start. People with whooping cough may develop rapid, violent, and uncontrolled coughing fits. These coughing fits usually last one to six weeks but can last for up to 10 weeks. Coughing fits generally get worse and become more common as the illness continues.

Coughing fits can cause people to make a high-pitched “whoop” sound when they are finally able to inhale at the end of a coughing fit, vomit during or after coughing fit, feel very tired after the fit but usually seem well in-between fits, and struggle to breathe.

Because whooping cough can be extremely dangerous for young children and those with a weakened immune system, those who are experiencing symptoms are advised to stay home from school or work and avoid close contact with those around you. Cups, utensils, and other personal items should not be shared with others during this time.

Make sure you and your family members are up to date on your whooping cough vaccines. While these vaccines are effective, they are not perfect. Symptoms are usually milder for those who become infected but are vaccinated. These vaccinations are especially important for pregnant women who should receive the vaccine during her third trimester (of all pregnancies) to help protect her baby during its first few months of life.

If you think you or your child has whooping cough or if you have further questions, contact your healthcare provider or one of Tioga County’s Public Health Nurses at (607) 687-8600. For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/pertussis/.