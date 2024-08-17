Tioga County Department of Social Services announces Employee of the Quarter

Tioga County’s Department of Social Services recently announced that Alyssa Kinney was awarded Employee of the Quarter, for the second quarter.

According to DSS, this award is given in recognition and appreciation of Alyssa Kinney’s outstanding work and contributions to the Tioga County Department of Social Services.

Kinney began working for Tioga County DSS in November 2022 as a Caseworker.

The department wrote, in an announcement of the award, “In Alyssa’s time here at Tioga County DSS, she has changed lives. She is the type of person who is made for this job. She just ‘gets it.’”

The department described Kinney as compassionate, strong, resilient, capable, and so much more.

“Alyssa works so incredibly hard for the children of Tioga County,” the department wrote, adding, “Alyssa treats all the families with the dignity and respect they deserve while also being firm when necessary.”

As for being a team player, the department wrote, “She not only goes above and beyond for not just the families that she works with, but for her coworkers as well. Alyssa never hesitates to jump in and help when something needs to be done, even if it means several more hours of work for her. We often joke that we wished that Alyssa could train all new investigators to be ‘Alyssa Juniors’. She’s that good.”

Alyssa Kinney will be departing from DSS next month so she can help children in a different way, by pursuing her teaching degree.

“We have no doubt that Alyssa will be an incredible teacher and though we are very sad to watch her go, we are equally proud to have known her,” the department added in the release, concluding that the award is “well deserved.”